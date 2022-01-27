coronavirus,

More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), a drop from yesterday's tally. Of the 811 new local cases, 534 have been returned from PCR tests while 277 are self-reported rapid antigen tests (RATs). It is a drop from yesterday's local tally, which surpassed 1000 new cases. As of Thursday there are 27 patients with COVID-19 in MLHD hospitals, down three from Wednesday. ICU numbers remain the same, with four people in the ICU. The MLHD has provided a breakdown of the more than 6000 current active cases across each local government area (LGA) in the district. These figures are recent as of Thursday and now include both PCR tests and RATs: Across New South Wales 17,316 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Today marks the third day in a row the state has lost 29 lives in a 24 hour period. Of the new cases, 7382 came from positive RATs while 9934 came from PCR testing. IN OTHER NEWS: There are 2722 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 181 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2794 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up six on yesterday when 175 were in ICU. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

