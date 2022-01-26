coronavirus,

As residents flock to local Australia Day festivities, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has recorded more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases overnight. The MLHD has also expressed their condolences following the death of a man in his 80s at Griffith Base Hospital. In the past 24 hours until 8pm on Tuesday, 1,042 new infections were recorded locally, 786 of which were detected through PRC testing, and 256 were self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. There are currently 30 patients hospitalised across the Murrumbidgee with the virus and four who require intensive care - both figures have remained unchanged since yesterday. The health district has released a breakdown of the currently active cases across the region by local government area (as recorded by PCR tests only): The number of cases across the state has risen above 20,000 again, with PCR testing detecting more positive cases than self-reported rapid antigen testing (RAT). IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health recorded 21,030 new cases and 29 deaths within the same reporting period. Hospitalisations are down from yesterday, with 2794 patients in hospital and 175 in ICU. Of the new cases, 8112 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing with NSW Health stating 7416 of the positive RAT results were taken over the last seven days. 93.9 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, while 35.1 per cent have had their booster shot. 78.3 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 31 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/07aa12e8-6239-4f26-9093-52ba6f4fa069.png/r50_0_1878_1033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg