A Wagga man has been denied bail after being accused of punching a former workmate while holding a loaded shotgun in the other hand. Brendan Smith, aged 35, of Ashmont, appeared via videolink in Wagga Local Court on Thursday on one charge of affray and a range of firearms charges resulting from an alleged incident on Truscott Drive at 8.21pm on Wednesday. Magistrate Christopher Halburd denied bail and read from the police account of the alleged incident, which involved claims that Mr Smith approached another man in the street while carrying a Adler single-barrel 12-gauge shotgun. "A gentleman in his car with his wife and their two infant children saw a man walk down the middle of Truscott Drive with a shotgun in his left hand and used his right hand to swing a hook at another man," Magistrate Halburd said. "The victim responded, and the defendant has taken the worst of it. Another person has taken the shotgun and thrown it onto the footpath, made it safe and when they removed the magazine they found four live shotgun shells inside. "This is all in the middle of the street in a Wagga suburb." Mr Smith's solicitor told the court his client needed more time to receive legal advice before entering a plea and applied for bail. "He has strong ties to the community. He has a one-year lease [on his home] and has full-time employment in his own company, he has an ABN for his plastering services," the solicitor said. Mr Smith's solicitor referred to his client's appearance in the videolink, saying he displayed obvious facial injuries and had suffered the most due to the confrontation with the other man. The police prosecutor opposed bail, saying the charges were "very serious". "Another person was able to take the shotgun from him. This could have easily been more serious," the prosecutor said. "There is footage of the incident from an in-car camera. The case is overwhelming." "The nature of the offence is very serious ... a custodial sentence is very likely, in my view," Magistrate Halburd said and remanded Mr Smith to reappear on February 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

