news, local-news,

Climbing to the top of the tallest mountain in the country is no mean feat but cousins Ollie, Ted and Finn have conquered the challenge all in the name of the Torie Finnane Foundation. Supported by fathers Liam Finnane and Geoff O'Hare, the schoolboys hiked 2228m to the top of Mount Kosciuszko, taking a moment of respite on the way down when news came through that their efforts had raised more than $20,000 for regional maternity services. Mr O'Hare said while the Australia Day challenge proved harder than first imagined, the boys pushed ahead with plenty of snacks in hand for encouragement. "No one had to be pushed, pulled or carried," he said. "When they got to the top, they were pretty excited ... I think they have a bit of a sense of achievement." Orange-based midwife Torie Finnane passed away in December 2020, three days after the birth of her third childdue to a sudden case of bacterial meningitis. The Torie Finnane Foundation was later established in her name to provide exchange opportunities for regionally-based midwives, nurses and special care nursery staff across New South Wales. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr O'Hare, Torie's brother, was incredibly proud when his eight-year-old son Ted suggested that he and his cousins, aged six and 10, find a way to raise funds and awareness for the charity. A month later, the triumphant trio have managed to smash their initial fundraising goal tenfold. "Their initial target right at the beginning was actually $2228 because that's the height of Mount Kosciuszko, and then they quickly readjusted that to $10,000," Mr O'Hare said. "It's smashed through to about $22,000 now which is just fantastic, they've done such a great job, and I think everyone can resonate with the story of the foundation, but particularly these three boys wanting to go and do something." "That money is going to go straight into the foundation to be able to improve regional and rural maternity services." Looking ahead, the courageous clan are considering making the Australia Day hike an annual event, inviting more people to take up the challenge. With this only the first of many events on the foundation's 2022 calendar, it is hoped that the boy's efforts have deservingly brought awareness to the charity. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/edcd9090-2909-4209-a6b0-f8ac3b6fb5a9.png/r158_937_3000_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg