It's been a tough trot for students and volunteers of Wagga's Riding for the Disabled (RDA), but one of the city's residents hopes her fundraising efforts will provide some much-needed COVID relief. Lee Hesketh will take the stage for this year's Wagga Takes Two, all while raising funds for the charity close to the heart. Ms Hesketh has built rapport with many residents through her business Craft Brew & BBQ, her time as a sales and service manager at the NRMA and her involvement with Shimjang Taekwondo Riverina. The biggest event on her fundraising calendar is the Hoedown Showdown at Wagga RDA's site on February 4, which promises door prizes, competitions, demonstrations as well as live music. "It's a real family event," she said. "So bring the kids, bring the mums and dads. There are family tickets and it doesn't matter how many kids you have." Ms Hesketh's relationship with the RDA dates back to when her youngest child participated in classes to help his social development. In other news "It gave him something he really liked and enjoyed," she said. "[Horse-riding] is such an individual thing, but it gives them confidence and that confidence leads into everything else they do in everyday life." The motivation to fundraise also stems from her close relationship with RDA secretary Donna Haddon, a former colleague of hers from the NRMA. Ms Haddon said the past two years have been challenging for the facility, which teaches horse-riding and related skills to children with disabilities. "We've had a couple of difficult years because of the pandemic and we haven't been able to do our normal lessons out there," she said. "We have a couple of people that help us out all the time that have disabled children, and they have missed it extremely." COVID restrictions have also taken a toll on fundraising. "Any organisation, any charities over the last couple of years have found that a bit tough because the charity dollars haven't been there," she said. The Hoedown Showdown hopes to change this while also welcoming the community to see the fantastic facilities the RDA provide. "There's a lot of people who don't realise or know what we've got because from the road you can't see the covered arena," she said. "Anyone who comes out can have a bit of a wander around." Changemaker and world-renowned speaker Lucy Bloom will also make a guest appearance on the night. "She's such a firecracker," said Ms Hesketh. "She's going to come out to support the night and get the name out there." Tickets are on sale now. For more information can be found via the event's Facebook page.

