Three men have been charged following a series of domestic violence-related check ups in a Riverina town on Thursday. Officers attached to the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team were joined by crews from Wagga and Tumut police stations to conduct multiple Apprehended Domestic Violence Order Compliance (ADVO) checks across Tumut yesterday. About 9.40am, the team attended a home and arrested a 64-year-old man and charged him with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man has been granted strict conditional bail and will appear at Tumut Local Court on March 21. At about 2pm, the police attended another home and spoke with two occupants, before arresting a 40-year-old man and charging him with contravening prohibition/restriction in an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO). He has been refused bail and will appear at Cootamundra Local Court today. The officers then attended another Tumut home at about 3.20pm, where a 32-year-old man was also arrested and charged with contravening prohibition/restriction in an AVO. The third man was also refused bail and will appear at Wagga Local Court today. Anyone experiencing domestic or family violence should report to police or utilise the other support services that are available, including: Anyone with information about domestic violence-related incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

