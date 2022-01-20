news, local-news,

Macarthur real estate has been in business for only a year yet has already established itself as an industry leader by claiming a RateMyAgent's agency of the year (sales) nomination for NSW. The 2022 award nominees are selected based on verified customer reviews, placing client satisfaction first and foremost to help sellers make informed decisions. As the only 'people's choice' awards for the industry nationwide, agency founder and director Mark Macarthur said the honour is quite self-assuring. "When you think about 2021, we first opened in January with three staff, and by the end of the year we had 21, so we had massive growth," he said. "The whole team, from the front reception to the people in the back doing admin, we wouldn't have been able to achieve this without every single one of them." IN OTHER NEWS: Fostering a warm and welcoming environment for staff has been just as important throughout the past year as building rapport with clients. Improving upon the business's winning workplace culture and communication is something Mr Macarthur hopes to continue in 2022. "I really want to focus on growing the business and making things a lot more efficient, not just for the customer but for the staff," he said. "If we can get to a point in the agency where everything flows every smoothly, we'll be able to provide a better service to our customers." The winners of the RateMyAgent awards will be announced on February 10, with individual city and suburb winners released on the 11th.

