THE decision to pull the plug on the 2022 Carrathool Races has been made as event organisers buckle under the weight of the required COVID-safety measures. This will be the the second year in a row the event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Carrathool Jockey Club said in a public statement that the decision to cancel the event this year had been an "unfortunate" one. "Hosting our event in a COVID-safe way has proven to be a major task for our club and we simply don't have the resources to ensure all of our obligations would be met," the statement said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We look forward to our next meeting and hope we will be racing in 2023. "We thank you in advance for your understanding and all tickets will be fully refunded." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

