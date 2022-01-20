newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Two of the multiple adult and juvenile defendants accused of assaulting police in the front yard of a Wagga home have pleaded not guilty to a range of charges in Wagga Local Court. Allan Cavanagh, aged 43 from Tolland, and Julie-Ann Cavanough, aged 18 from Ashmont, were both granted bail last week on charges relating to an alleged group brawl with officers and detectives at an Ashmont residence on January 11. Both of the accused appeared in Wagga Local Court this week and formally entered pleas of not guilty to all charges, including for assaulting police and affray. Police have alleged that officers were punched, kicked, spat on and sprayed with a water hose by various people after they attended the residence to serve an arrest warrant on a juvenile. Ms Cavanough pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault officer in execution of duty and one charge each of resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty and affray. A police prosecutor has previously claimed in court Ms Cavanough was "one of the key players" in the brawl, due to her allegedly punching a male constable repeatedly in the head and knocking him to the ground. Mr Cavanagh pleaded not guilty to charges of assault officer in execution of duty, escape police custody, resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty, and affray. Both defendants had their bail continued and will both reappear at Wagga Local Court on March 1. Other defendants accused of being involved in the alleged brawl have yet to enter pleas or are being dealt with by the Children's Court. Decklan Orcher, aged 19 from Ashmont, was denied bail last week on charges of assaulting police and is due to reappear on January 25. A 19-year-old woman was granted bail last week after being charged with hindering police and affray. A 14-year-old boy accused of punching and kicking a constable and spitting in the face of a detective senior constable appeared in court last week, as did a 17-year-old boy on charges of threatening police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/f8e57a98-273b-46d4-999b-af00ab5e3e61.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg