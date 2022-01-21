coronavirus,

The Riverina's daily COVID tally has boomed to almost 1000 new cases. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District confirmed 922 fresh cases of the virus were detected across the region in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. The majority of cases were confirmed by PCR tests, which accounted for 633 positive results compared to 289 found through rapid antigen tests. The continued rise of positive cases in the MLHD comes on the state's deadliest day and the news of a weeks-old baby dying with the virus. In other news A number of COVID patients have been released from MLHD hospitals, with just 26 people currently admitted compared to 32 announced on Thursday. Two people are in intensive care, the MLHD said. There are 4662 active COVID cases in the health district, with the majority found in Albury, where there is 1305 people currently suffering the virus. Griffith has 1151 cases, Wagga has 854 cases, Hilltops has 324 and Greater Hume rounds out the top five local government areas in terms of active cases with 241. NSW reported 46 deaths for the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday, taking the state's death toll to 1000 lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic. The interstate situation It's the second time the death toll has reached a new peak this week, passing the previous sober high of 26 seen on Tuesday. An eight-week-old baby's death at John Hunter Children's Hospital has been referred to the coroner for a post mortem and genetic testing. The infant had contracted COVID-19 in December and died about three weeks ago, the Newcastle Herald reported. A booster blitz will be held in Wagga on Saturday after the gap between second and third jabs narrowed to three months on Friday morning. Anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccine on or prior to October 21 last year is now eligible for their booster. Wagga residents will also have more options for where to get their booster shots after the federal government gave the green light for GP clinics to reduce their jab intervals in line with MLHD vaccine hubs. Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who has recovered from COVID-19 after contacting the virus earlier this month, urged residents to get their booster as part of a community effort to reduce the strain on the health system. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/b3e43886-24dc-44cc-acae-b4c1b64df736.jpg/r13_312_5986_3687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg