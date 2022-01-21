coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District will hold a 'booster blitz' over the weekend to coincide with NSW lowering the COVID-19 vaccine shot interval to three months. From Friday people aged 18 and over who had their second COVID-19 vaccine shot three months or more ago will be eligible for a booster shot to fight the spread and severity of the infection. People will be able to walk into the MLHD's Yathong Street vaccination hub on Saturday between 9am and 3pm to get their booster shots. "Anyone who has had their second vaccination dose on or prior to October 21 can come forward to get their booster jab," an MLHD statement said. Wallacetown resident Robert Gollasch received his booster shot at the vaccination hub on Thursday to give himself more peace of mind. "I don't want to catch this COVID if I can help it. If I do catch it, I'm hoping to reduce the effects," he said. "It seems to affect some people badly and some not at all; you don't know how it will affect you." Wagga residents will also have more options for where to get their booster shots after the federal government gave the green light for GP clinics to reduce their jab intervals in line with MLHD vaccine hubs. Glenrock Country Practice director Ayman Shenouda said his clinic would take part and expected other clinics would soon do the same. "It gives you an extra boost that will support your immune system to fight against the virus," Dr Shenouda said. "Having a boosted immune system means that if you contract the virus, the possibility of being hospitalised is significantly reduced." Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who has recovered from COVID-19 after contacting the virus earlier this month, urged residents to get their booster as part of a community effort to reduce the strain on the health system. "Try and avoid getting it by using masks and QR codes, get your booster shot and isolate if you do get COVID. Those are the three simple things we can do to reduce the spread and take the pressure off our healthcare workers and health system," Dr McGirr said. The federal Department of Health on Thursday urged GPs to "continue to prioritise high risk populations" when booking people in for vaccine shots. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/3b2bfb55-7aee-47c9-9f79-e76554aedbd4_rotated_270.JPG/r243_1406_3245_3102_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg