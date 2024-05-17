Temora boosted by the return of key trio for important Jets showdown

TEMORA will be boosted by the return of a key trio for Saturday's crucial Farrer League derby against Northern Jets.
Star recruit Jock Cornell, key defender Riley Hubbard and Isaac Reardon all return for the clash against the Jets at Nixon Park where Temora will be looking to register their first win over their arch-rivals since round 16, 2021.
It will be Temora co-coach Zac Oliver's first experience with the Jets rivalry but he admitted it's something he's already well aware of.
"I think that was one of the first things mentioned after welcoming me was now make sure you're right for the Northern Jets game," Oliver said with a laugh.
"I think two very passionate clubs and I've experienced something similar with the Coolamon Ganmain rivalry. Although it's sounding like this one's a bit more passionate."
While both clubs maintain every game between the two is important, Saturday's clash has a top five spot up for grabs.
Northern Jets sit in fifth for the moment but Temora can replace them if they are successful at home.
"This game for both of our teams is extremely important and the win really sets us up for the year so I think it probably adds to the theatre of the game, really," Oliver added.
Cornell and Hubbard are both available this week after missing the wins over Barellan and Coleambally, while Reardon returns from an ankle injury.
Kieran Shea goes out with a 'niggling injury'.
Oliver is rapt to welcome back Cornell, Hubbard and Reardon.
"It adds a lot of experience to the line-up too," he said.
"I think having Riley back in the defence for us adds some capabilities for us but in saying that, Northern Jets have some really dangerous targets up forward so if we can have our best backs in, it's going to help us big time.
"Obviously with Jock, Jock is Jock, he's silky, he's clean and he's just really important for a bit of drive in the middle but up forward he's even more dangerous so that just adds to our forward line and some of the targets we have up there too.
"Isaac had an ankle injury and it took a bit longer than we first expected. He was ready to go last week but it still wasn't 100 per cent so we thought that we wouldn't risk anything and give it an extra week. He moved around really well at training this week so full confidence in him now."
Temora enter the game with confidence after back-to-back wins. The Jets do too after wins over the same two opponents, Coleambally and Barellan.
Oliver said all the wins do is help build some momentum going into an important showdown.
"I think at the moment we're in a position where it's going to be a tough game but we're going to put our best foot forward," he said.
"We've built momentum over the last few weeks and during the week at training the message has been to continue to build that momentum, don't change any way that we go about game day or our game plan.
"We're confident in the fact that what we've been doing is working for us. We're sort of focusing now on just putting in now for the next game against Jets.
"Every team says they're confident coming into big games, we've been playing well but it's going to be a good test for us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.