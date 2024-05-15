McCormack's return to boost 'ruthless' Jets for derby against arch-rivals

NORTHERN Jets expect to welcome back exciting key forward Charlie McCormack for Saturday's Farrer League derby with Temora.
McCormack missed last Saturday's win over Barellan with representative commitments in Adelaide but shapes as a big inclusion for the clash against the Kangaroos at Nixon Park.
The Jets welcomed back ruck Lachie Jones and key defender Nate Doyle for their first games of the year last week, as well as Adam Flagg and Paddy Bray.
Now on top of those four ins last week, they get one of the region's most exciting talents in McCormack back.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper is happy to have McCormack back to take on their arch-rivals.
"Obviously Charlie's a very handy inclusion for us and adds another dynamic in our forward line that can cause some havoc for Temora so I'm pretty excited to see what we can produce this weekend," Harper said.
McCormack kicked 10 goals from his first four appearances for the Jets this year, including a haul of six in the win over Marrar in round two.
While Temora and the Jets talk up the importance of these derbies every year, this one has some added spice.
The winner of Saturday's clash will be in the top five, while the loser will be out.
"Always plenty to play for," Harper said.
"I think this year more than ever those spots for the top five are going to be really hard to come by and you've really got to make the most of your opportunities when you get them to capitalise on getting the four points each and every week.
"Regardless of who's playing finals and that it's a massive game against Temora, it's a huge rivalry, it's usually very physical, it's a game that everyone marks in the calendar at the start of the year as one they want to be right and ready to play."
Temora go into the derby after back-to-back wins over Barellan and Coleambally, while the Jets also have wins over those two opponents in their most recent outings.
Interestingly enough, Temora has won by bigger margins.
Harper is well aware of the danger Temora presents but insists his team will be taking a 'ruthless' approach.
"I haven't watched them this year but obviously they've got a really good midfield with Will (Reinhold) and Jock (Cornell), if he's going to be playing," Harper said.
"Jack Cullen is a really good operator in the ruck and up froward, wherever they want him to play, Jimmy Kennedy can do a lot from half forward and up the ground, Joey Morton is a really big talent so there's a lot of guys who can hurt us if we let them.
"But the reality is, we're not going into this weekend with any sort of complacency. Instead we're going to try and be really ruthless in the way we go about our footy, win the one on ones around the ground and let our footy do the talking."
While they have some big inclusions, the Jets have the likes of assistant coach Sam Fisher, Chris Bell and Harry Roscarel unavailable, while Hamish Gaynor and Riley Judd were dropped to reserve grade last weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.