Diessel stars in TRYC's big win, as Jets and Temora brace for an epic derby

THE Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Cooper Diessel shone with a five-goal haul in the Magpies' big win over North Wagga on Saturday.
Diessel produced arguably his best game at senior level as TRYC continued their undefeated start to the Farrer League season with a 15.16 (106) to 1.5 (11) win at Victoria Park.
The Magpies are yet to put a foot wrong in their premiership defence, winning their sixth straight with still a number of injured key players to return.
The Saints were their latest victim as TRYC piled on nine unanswered goals in the opening half.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken is proud of the club's depth.
"It's a shame that it's hurting our twos a little bit I guess but it shows we've got some really good depth I suppose," Aiken said.
"The boys that come in and the blokes who go out, they all play their roles and that was probably the best thing about today, we played very structured, we still had a few issues going forward but nothing we can't work on I guess."
Diessel spent his time rotating between the midfield and forward, earning praise from Aiken.
"He played really well. It's probably the best game he's played for us since I've been there," he said.
"Good inside and got plenty of clearances and got in some really good spots up forward and kicked a couple of goals that way. He came out and took a few good marks as well.
"He's playing some good footy and building into it, which is nice."
Riley Budd continued his fine start to the season with another dominant display, while the Magpies' defence was a highlight again as they restricted North Wagga to just the one goal.
"Our back six are playing really good footy and are really setting us up," Aiken said.
"Just the shape we keep behind the footy gives us the opportunity to change direction and make them have to defend and shift.
"They've been really impressive, we've had that back six or seven that have been pretty settled for the last three or four weeks, which helps us structurally behind the footy, which is important.
"They're really good winning one-on-ones but as soon as we win it, we work really hard to take it back through them.
"It's been pretty impressive to be honest, the midfield are getting better defensively too, which is nice as well for a change."
North Wagga, on a tough day, were best served by Jackson Nejman and Ky Hanlon.
The Magpies now enjoy the bye before facing East Wagga-Kooringal and Charles Sturt University to complete the first round.
They expect to welcome back the likes of Jack Brooks, Todd Hannam, Dean Biermann and Matt Parks after the bye.
"We're going to have some headaches in two weeks time," Aiken said.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 6.4 9.10 13.12 15.16 (106)
North Wagga Saints 0.3 0.3 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: C.de Brueys-Diessel 5, J.Roberts 4, T.Yates 2, H.White 1, R.Budd 1, D.Roberts 1, C.Steele 1; North Wagga Saints: A.Bennett 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, C.de Brueys-Diessel, C.Steele, J.Roberts, M.Stephenson, W.Adams; North Wagga Saints: J.Nejman, K.Hanlon, A.Bennett, L.Mauger, W.Mcgowan, T.Nejman
TEMORA recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this year with a 51-point victory over Coleambally on Saturday.
The Kangaroos made light work of the Farrer League's longest road trip, accounting for Coleambally 11.4 (70) to 2.7 (19) at Coleambally Sportsground.
The win keeps Temora knocking on the door of the top five and sets up a big local derby against fifth-placed Northern Jets next Saturday.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver was happy with the win.
"Credit to them, they adjusted in the second quarter and really kept us honest. But then we also adjusted so to win by that much we were pretty happy with," Oliver said.
Joe Morton shone for Temora with a big game through the midfield, while Liam Sinclair was also clean and skilful on a wing.
Temora co-coach Will Reinhold kept his big season going with a three-goal haul from the midfield.
The Kangaroos' back six was along strong, restricting Coleambally to just two goals.
"Our back six were really strong again," Oliver said.
"It's really positive, we're really starting to gel as a line and understanding how each other plays, which is good."
Oliver was happy to start seeing some results ahead of two massive games against the Jets and Charles Sturt University.
"Very happy. It was a bit of a slow start for the year for us but everyone's brought into that plan now and has a good understanding and nice to see them deliver that in games," he said.
"It's good to start playing some good footy. The next two rounds are big against Jets and CSU. You need those tough wins to put you in the hunt later in the year. They can help set you up, which is good."
Blake Argus and James Buchanan were Coleambally's best.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 5.2 7.3 8.3 11.4 (70)
Coleambally Blues 1.1 1.3 2.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold 3, J.Cullen 2, D.Leary 2, B.Burgess 1, J.Kennedy 1, L.Murray 1, W.Morshead 1; Coleambally Blues Seniors: C.Hayes 1, L.Horton 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: J.Morton, L.Sinclair, W.Morshead, W.Reinhold, J.Kennedy, J.Cullen; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus, J.Buchanan, L.Horton, T.Mannes, C.Hayes, R.Best
NORTHERN Jets big man Lachie Jones made his presence felt in the win over Barellan on Saturday.
Jones made his first appearance for the new season in the Jets' 12.13 (85) to 2.3 (15) win over the Two Blues at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Jones, ruck in the Farrer League Team of the Year last season, was in America for the early part of the season and the Jets were thrilled to have him back on Saturday.
"Jonesy was outstanding in his first game back," Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"He's really showed a lot of commitment since he's been back from America. He was keen, ready to go and get into it and he was outstanding in his first game back.
"He offered us first use in the midfield and plenty of contests around the ground so we're really pleased to have him back."
Adam Flagg, who was returning from injury, and Harry Collis hit the scoreboard early and made a big impact in the first half.
Max Harper, Sam Clemson, Max Tidd and Josh Avis were others to shine for the Jets.
Barellan captain Riley Irvin continued his strong season with another big game for the Two Blues and he was well supported by Dean Schmetzer.
After thinking the Jets were a bit flat heading into the bye, Harper was happy with the way they reemerged from the week off.
"It was a pretty good performance on our part. A lot better than the last couple of games anyway," Harper said.
"I was pretty pleased with the way that we responded after the bye. We were a bit refreshed and ready to go now, which is good.
"It was pretty pleasing to be honest."
Full-time
Northern Jets 5.3 8.6 11.12 12.13 (85)
Barellan Two Blues 1.1 2.1 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Northern Jets: B.McKinnon 3, A.Flagg 2, J.Harper 2, P.Bray 1, L.Jones 1, M.Harper 1, J.Fisher 1, N.Fairman 1; Barellan Two Blues: A.Robertson 1
BEST: Northern Jets: S.Clemson, J.Avis, H.Collis, J.Fisher, M.Tidd, M.Harper; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin, M.Irvin, M.Irvin, H.Gilmout, J.Hillman, B.Radovanovic.
