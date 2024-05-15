Not just at the top: ICAC hits Wagga to 'spread the gospel' of anti-corruption

To an audience familiar with the former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire corruption investigation, heads of the country's peak misconduct commissions "spread the gospel" of anti-corruption in the Riverina.
According to the chief commissioner of NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) John Hatzistergos, common complaints raised to ICAC, including from the Riverina, are councillors releasing confidential information, conflicts of interest, and staffing misusing their resources.
"So conflicts of interest are fairly big around the state, particularly with local government, because they have jobs," the chief commissioner told The Daily Advertiser.
"In smaller regions and smaller communities, where people have a closer interaction, that's an issue that arises frequently.
"We are seeing a lot of complaints coming in about misuse of information, so information that may be confidential."
We are seeing a lot of complaints coming in about misuse of information, so information that may be confidential.- John Hatzistergos, Chief commissioner NSW ICAC
Many of the Wagga region's councillors, police force, Catholic diocese and other community leaders attended the forum held on May 15 by ICAC.
The high-profile panel also included the chief commissioner of the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) Peter Johnson, the commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Paul Brereton, and the NSW Ombudsman Paul Miller.
Topics covered included reporting maladministration, defining conflict of interest, and the ICAC investigation into ex-Wagga MP Daryl Maguire Operation Keppel.
The chief commissioner did not speak about the issue of former premier Gladys Berejiklian's involvement.
However, he discussed how the investigation into Mr Maguire "was picked up" from another investigation that ICAC was engaged in.
"It was only through our investigation and use of our powers that we were able to uncover those activities," Mr Hatzistergos said.
"It was a very thorough monetisation of the position and breach of trust that the commission found."
Wagga police inspector Rowan Harris was among many members of the police force who attended the forum.
He said awareness about interacting with the various anti-corruption and maladministration organisations is important.
"These organisations exist within their own rules and legislation, and there is a need to interact with them, but how that happens ... that is actually quite a crucial component to how we operate," he said.
The police force engages with LECC, whose role is to detect and investigate misconduct within the NSW Police Force.
"The key takeaway with me was the willingness to engage by LECC with communities rather than being a stand-off organisation," Mr Harris said.
"They're willing to come and talk to communities ... who are dealing with the communities."
ICAC's outreach program will continue to visit the Riverina presenting a range of anti-corruption workshops during May.
Three workshops failed to draw viable numbers to run including "Preventing corruption in Local Aboriginal Land Councils" and "Corruption prevention and good governance in NGOs".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.