The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Outrageous': Who leaked confidential horse slaughter probe details?

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 2 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson confirmed a councillor had leaked confidential information regarding an investigation into an illegal knackery to the public in April. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson confirmed a councillor had leaked confidential information regarding an investigation into an illegal knackery to the public in April. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga councillors have been left wanting answers after information about a council-led investigation into an alleged illegal knackery was leaked following a confidential briefing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.