'Outrageous': Who leaked confidential horse slaughter probe details?

Wagga councillors have been left wanting answers after information about a council-led investigation into an alleged illegal knackery was leaked following a confidential briefing.
Wagga City Council was forced to issue a statement on April 17 revealing its investigation into the slaughtering of hundreds of horses at a property near the city after details of it were made public.
General manager Peter Thompson said at the time he believed a councillor had leaked confidential information regarding the investigation to the public.
Mr Thompson said there would be no punishment given to the councillor, who has not been identified, but in future he would refrain from telling councillors confidential information.
At Monday night's council meeting, councillor Richard Foley used the questions with notice agenda item to air his concerns over the leaked information and call for the councillor responsible to come forward.
All eight councillors spoken to by The Daily Advertiser on Wednesday denied it was them who leaked the information, with some questioning if it was a councillor or someone else within the council.
Councillors Mick Henderson and Tim Koschel said while it was a coincidence the information was leaked following the briefing, it wasn't just councillors who knew information regarding the investigation.
Cr Foley said the leak, which he said was unnecessary given the details would have been made public when the investigation was properly finalised, has caused unfair speculation.
"I have tabled my phone records and SMS records from Monday, April 15, to April 17. That is the most likely period the leak would have occurred and if anyone wants to volunteer those records they're quite welcome to do so," Cr Foley said.
"I think it's outrageous. Some people are saying the leaker has done the right thing, but the reality is we now have an investigation that hasn't been finalised property, sensitive information leaked, it may have damaged the reputations of people who have not done the wrong thing.
"Furthermore it has damaged the public standing of council, particularly this council, which has been a very good council and it has undermined confidence in council when you have someone in the ranks leaking like a sieve."
Cr Henderson said while it was suspicious the information was leaked the day after the briefing, he wasn't 100 per cent sure it was a councillor.
"Is it a councillor? Is it not? There were other people who knew about it, but it was a coincidence the information was leaked after the briefing," he said.
Second-term councillor Koschel was also asking the same question.
"This isn't the first time it has happened, it's happened multiple times before this," he said.
"I've been there for nearly eight years and I've seen a lot of information get leaked from that building.
"To put it on the foot of councillors is really concerning. It shouldn't have happened, but to blame councillors is concerning as well."
Councillor Amelia Parkins was torn. While she was upset that one councillor was believed to have broken their trust, she believed the councillors had worked well together.
"I would like to know who did it, and I would like the public to know which of the councillors made, what I believe is, a terrible decision, but I'm torn because it has been such a great term of council," she said.
"We've all worked together well up until this point, which is why it is so disappointing."
Councillor Rod Kendall said he has offered to have his phone and email examined and is in support of the person responsible for leaking the information to be identified.
"The person should have the integrity to put their hand up and say they did it," he said.
"It's a really substantial issue because it's part of our role to receive confidential briefings and keep it that way.
"It's really important because this particular leak has jeopardised the whole investigation."
Councillor Jenny McKinnon agreed the honourable thing to do would be for the person responsible to own up to their actions.
She believed it must have been a councillor who leaked the information as it was only them and Mr Thompson in attendance at the briefing.
"I think that until this matter is properly investigated all councillors are tainted," Cr McKinnon said.
Councillor Georgie Davies said she doesn't want the councillor responsible to be shamed publicly for their actions, but believed there needed to be some form of action to prevent this sort of situation happening again.
"I think we need to be very clear that this sort of behaviour is not acceptable and leaking confidential information does not make you a community hero, it undermines the role of a councillor and that's a pretty serious thing," Cr Davies said.
Mayor Dallas Tout said the incident had changed what confidential information would be shared with councillors going forward.
"If the person responsible for it wants to put their hand up, that would be great, but I don't see that happening," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.