Ex-Wagga MP Daryl Maguire to face trial for 'conspiracy'

By Duncan Murray
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:39pm
Prosecutors allege former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire conspired to commit visa fraud. File image
Former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire will face a criminal trial over allegations he conspired to commit visa fraud.

