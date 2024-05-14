The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Embarrassed', but GM reaffirms Wagga council won't investigate knackery leak

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 15 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Thompson says council will not pursue an investigation into determining who leaked information about an alleged illegal knackery to the media. Picture by Les Smith
Peter Thompson says council will not pursue an investigation into determining who leaked information about an alleged illegal knackery to the media. Picture by Les Smith

"We should be embarrassed", but there will be no investigation into uncovering who leaked information about an investigation into an alleged illegal horse knackery near Wagga, the city's general manager has reaffirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.