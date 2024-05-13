The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Council gives go-ahead to find creative solutions to housing crisis

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 14 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins co-sponsored a notice of motion for a council report into housing affordability, which was approved at the council meeting on May 13. Picture by Madeline Begley
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins co-sponsored a notice of motion for a council report into housing affordability, which was approved at the council meeting on May 13. Picture by Madeline Begley

Solutions to make Wagga housing more available and affordable will be the centre of a new report approved by the council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.