Wagga needs to ban gas connections to newly built houses and phase out the use of gas altogether to shore up the fiscal and physical health of the city, according to one local councillor.
Wagga City Council deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon wants the city to commit to reducing greenhouse emissions from gas as part of its drive towards net zero by 2030.
And Cr McKinnon will bring forward a motion at the next council meeting asking for a commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions from gas, both from Council operations and from the broader community, and for council to identify areas where they can convert to the use of clean energy.
Moving the city away from gas and towards renewable energy sources will save Wagga families money with power prices soaring, she said.
"Because of the economic reality to do with the cost of renewable energy constantly going down. That will save families a lot of money each year," Cr McKinnon said.
Cr McKinnon's plan would include changing the Local Environment Plan and Development Control Plan with a view to phasing out gas connections to newly built homes and potential alterations and additions to existing ones.
Which the Greens councillor argues will have a profound effect on the health of their children.
"Children have a 12 per cent higher risk of developing asthma in a house that uses gas for cooking," she said.
"Another different research piece [showed] that even when a gas stove is turned off, there can still be methane emissions coming from that stove ... they're breathing that and it's a well known noxious gas.
"And I think the fact that people don't realise just how bad gas is for adults, and particularly for children, means that people haven't really thought too much about it."
In a report provided to council, Cr McKinnon writes that the best way to reduce the impacts of climate change, while at the same time safeguarding the "the economic and health interests" of Wagga is to avoid gas altogether.
A NSW government policy banning the connection of gas to newly built commercial properties comes into force this year and Cr McKinnon believes Wagga council should follow that lead and get ahead of the curve.
Wagga Council has already committed to heating Oasis pool with electricity in the future, she said, which is a positive start.
"I'm calling for council to show leadership and to demonstrate that they are with the community in this because of the benefits that moving over to electricity," she said
"Council ought to be on the cutting edge of that."
Conor Burke
