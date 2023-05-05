The Daily Advertiser
Police appeal for help to find missing Riverina man Samuel Ford

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:30pm
Junee man Samuel Ford, 21, was last seen on Friday morning in Erin Vale, north of Junee. Picture by NSW Police
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Riverina man last seen in the early hours of Friday.

