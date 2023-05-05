Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Riverina man last seen in the early hours of Friday.
A NSW Police spokesperson said 21-year-old Samuel Ford was last seen at a farm on Pikedale Road at Erin Vale, about 30km north of Junee, about 2am on Friday.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Samuel's welfare.
Samuel is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160-170 centimetres tall, of thin build, and with brown hair.
He was last seen wearing tan work boots, long black pants and a grey jumper.
Police said Samuel may have travelled to Albury by train.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
