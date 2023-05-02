Kick-starters, after-parties: How to put in Wagga Gold Cup carnival

The gates to the Gold Cup Carnival open at 11am for Town Plate Day at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday. Put in a day at the races and get a taste of what's to come for $15 at the gate or a bargain $11 prepaid online.
Continue the carnival celebrations with post-races kick-ons across the city as its establishments ramp up the entertainment and hospitality specials for the biggest Thursday night of the year.
Gold Cup calcuttas are the highlight at the William Farrer, Sportsmen's Club, Riverina, and Union Club hotels - hit the Farrer from 5pm, Sporties and the Blamey at 6pm, join the Riv at 6.30pm and put your money up at the Union from 7pm before Aaron Oldaker takes patrons into the night from 9.30pm.
Romano's kicks off its Town Plate after-party at 5.30pm, with Vino and Vinyl spinning tunes from 7pm, while Jungle Duke comes alive with Gaudion from 7.30pm. Karaoke kicks off at The Vic at 10pm.
It's Friday brunch time for racegoers looking to start Gold Cup day in style, with breakfast-based offerings at various venues.
Big Sports Breakfast broadcasts live from the William Farrer from 5.30am to 9am, with a Men of League breakfast from 8am.
A champagne breakfast at the Astor Inn at the princely sum of $40 is one of the surest bets of the day. The tickets include bottomless mimosa, schooners and canape-style breakfast from 10am to noon, and transfers to the racetrack. Book at astorinn.com.au.
The Riv offers a brunch from 10am, which sets patrons back $50 and includes two courses, two-hour beverage package, race book and a ride to the track on the courtesy bus.
Tilly's hosts its own morning, Ladies Who Brunch. The $50 fee covers a delectable share board for two, a bottle of prosecco and a lift to the MTC when you're ready to roll into race day. Groups of 10 or more can book for a complementary lift to Tilly's. Bookings for brunch and bus close on Thursday.
Gates to the 2023 Wagga Gold Cup open at 11am, with pre-paid tickets $23.50 online or $30 at the gate.
Registrations for the trackside main event - fashions on the field - are taken from 11am at the fashion tent outside the MTC office on the Travers Street side of the complex. The first fashions event takes place directly after the second race.
The first race of the day, the Maiden Plate, runs at 12.40pm. There are another seven through the afternoon, with the Cup running at 4.25pm before the last at 5pm.
Who's The Boss keeps the afternoon going into the evening, kicking off a 5pm for the trackside party through to 7.30pm.
Complementary shuttle buses depart from the Slocum Street gates from 4.30pm, running a loop down the main street.
Cosmic Haze featuring Geoff Simpson, Dale Allison, Harry Mangelsdorf and Darcy Stibbard in the RSL Club Sportsbar pair up with beer and cocktail specials.
Dancing shoes are compulsory as Radio Velvet leads The Victoria Hotel's post-races shenanigans.
Millie and Harry are live and loud at The Riv from 6.30pm, and Saxophone DJ turns it up down the road at Jungle Duke from 7pm.
Birdhouse runs some big specials for happy hour before resident DJ Fine Da Groove gets things moving at 8pm.
Tilly's backs up from brunch with live music from Jez Swan from 5pm and Cherry Chain in the main bar from 10pm, and the club kicks off with Jaccked, Fluffy and Rossi from 9pm. Free entry all night.
