Wagga City Council adopts corporate net zero plan, targets landfill reduction and more solar power

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
Updated June 28 2022 - 9:04am, first published 8:00am
STRATEGY: Wagga City Council's manager of environment Mark Gardiner said addressing landfill is the biggest focus for the corporate net zero strategy, which was formally adopted this week. Picture: Madeline Begley

Embracing solar, buying more electric vehicles and drastically reducing landfill form the heart of the local council's plan to reduce its own emissions to net zero.

