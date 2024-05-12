The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hopes for 'out of the box' answers to bridging Wagga's housing woes

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
May 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's housing affordability crisis continues to cause major barriers for women and children fleeing domestic violence. File picture
Wagga's housing affordability crisis continues to cause major barriers for women and children fleeing domestic violence. File picture

Wagga's housing shortage, the perilous decisions it leaves the most vulnerable to make and how local leaders may help bridge gaps will come before the city's elected leaders on Monday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Anderson

Emily Anderson

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser in the Riverina, NSW. Originally from Sydney, Emily has previously worked across Western Sydney and Regional NSW. Making the move to Wagga in February 2024, she is excited to learn the ins and outs of the Riverina. Got a story? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.