Wagga's newest deputy mayor is keen to get cracking on helping shape the future of the city in an even greater leadership role.
Less than two years after being elected to Wagga City Council, Amelia Parkins was elected deputy mayor on Monday night, replacing Jenny McKinnon.
Councillors also re-elected Dallas Tout to serve as mayor for the next 12 months.
Cr Parkins, 39, has risen to the role since the local government elections and is excited for what's in store.
"It's a really great opportunity," she said.
Cr Parkins said she was encouraged by fellow representatives to put up her hand for the position.
"I'm overwhelmed with the support, trust and encouragement from my fellow councillors," she said.
She said it was also a "privilege" to take over from outgoing deputy mayor Cr McKinnon and to have her support.
An architect and heritage specialist by profession, Cr Parkins has previously lent her expertise to councils and state government departments for projects, policies, and development control plans.
Running on the Labor ticket with fellow councillor Dan Hayes in 2021, Cr Parkins said at the time she hoped to use her skills to help grow and develop the city of Wagga while preserving its unique charm.
As one of the youngest members of the present council, Ms Parkins strongly believes councillors are representative of those in the community.
"For a long time, our local government has been dominated by older men. It is challenging for relatively young women to put their hand up," she said.
"But with the way the Wagga council operates, there is a lot of support, which makes it possible for people like me to step up.
"I would really like to be a role model for future generations of young women who have an interest in what's happening in the community and would like an opportunity to make positive change."
Ms Parkins also hopes by stepping into the council leadership, she can play a greater role in guiding council as it considers strategic projects including the housing strategy and the CBD masterplan.
"They are going to be integral documents that will hopefully set the future up for success and they will being rolling out over the next 12 plus months so really looking forward to what that means."
Ahead of the vote, Cr McKinnon said she would only stand if there was "not a good candidate" and endorsed Cr Parkins for the role.
"I think Amelia is a terrific candidate, so if she if she goes ahead and puts her hand up I'll be very happy to support her," she said.
Also elected in 2021, Cr McKinnon took up the role of deputy mayor in January 2022.
At Monday's council meeting, mayor Dallas Tout thanked councillors for their continued support of him as mayor.
"Thank you to councillors for allowing me the honour of allowing to do this [job] for another 12 months," Cr Tout said.
"It's something I do not take lightly.
"As I always say, the leadership of this council sits with the non-councillors, the mayor and deputy mayor.
"It's also an opportunity... to give back to the community.
"I'd also really like to thank my family for their support through the years, because without that, I couldn't do this job."
The mayor also thanked Cr McKinnon as she bowed out as deputy mayor.
"I look forward to working with Cr Amelia Parkins over the next 12 months," Cr Tout said.
Council elections usually occur every two years, but after the COVID pandemic cut the current term short, the upcoming election is only for a 12-month period until the next local government elections take place in September 2024.
