Crucial services saved after slashed funding reinstated

After weeks of championing to have federal funding reinstated amid a nationwide domestic violence crisis, the Wagga Women's Health Centre (WWHC) has had a small win, but more work is needed.
Following the 'No More' rally hosted in Wagga by the centre on April 28 following the death of Australia's 32nd woman this year, hundreds of letters were handed to Member for Riverina Michael McCormack.
The letters were written by residents at the rally, and called for Mr McCormack to support the call for government action to address domestic violence at a local level.
Mr McCormack agreed - his first mission to have the WWHC's Domestic and Family Violence and Sexual Assault Crisis Support and Counselling funding reinstated.
While it is a step forward, with demand for the service doubling since the rally and waiting lists three months, there is still a huge need for funding, and long term funding at that.
Wagga Rotary Club secretary Deidre Tome said the funding is important, but it is only one aspect of a complex problem.
"Having after hours counselling is very important because domestic violence doesn't operate 9am to 5pm, but when all is said and done, one of the things I've probably noticed the most is that while everyone is keen to see action, it has to be backed up in dollars, but where are these dollars keep coming from and how are we actually going to make measurable change and ongoing change," she said.
"Having services reinstated, you have to question why they were taken in the first place because WWHC has been doing amazing work for a long time."
The funding agreement ended earlier this year and was said it would not be reinstated.
WWHC president Vickie Burkinshaw said after Mr McCormack supported their calls, they were initially offered $150,000 which only came after Mr McCormack threw his support behind the calls.
"Initially we were told we would get $150,000, and then they found another $50,000, and it's moved from the after hours counselling to mental health support, which gives us a little bit of flexibility, but it still is only for 12 months," she said.
"Clearly, we were very disappointed when we were told the funding wasn't going to continue for the after hours counselling.
"We had a meeting with the Primary Health Network and this sort of came after the rally, and since the rally we have doubled our inquiries and people coming through the door because people feel they can talk about their experiences now.
"So, we are very lucky that funding has been reinstated, but also just knowing we don't want to have to re-negotiate every 12 months when we want to focus on long term programs that are more in that primary prevention spaces than kind of just patching women up."
Ms Burkinshaw is hoping for support across the regions, with no sexual support services within a two hour radius of Wagga.
"We want to insist with both the federal budget funding and state government funding the regions are considered and it seems to stop at the great dividing range every time and we really need that regional support because statistically, we have the greatest need," she said.
"We're hoping McCormack and McGirr - we're getting together a little round-table to talk about getting some men's programs."
Addressing behaviour in men is crucial to combating the problem at core level.
"We had someone present who was saying her 10-year-old was displaying similar behaviours to his father in terms of trying to strangle her and where are the programs for him aside from going to a psychologist," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"Just because you've moved away from your violent partner, doesn't mean you've escaped it in your own home and that's terrifying.
"We need long term funding so we can address some of the inter-generational tragedies we are seeing around trauma and we know when young people are traumatised by domestic violence they're more likely to be a perpetrator or to be a victim of domestic violence, if we have five year funding we know we can have impact with some really terrific programs that have really proven to work."
Mr McCormack agrees more work needs to be done to secure long-term funding and bolster critical funding.
"The consideration of a cutback of resources to the WWHC is unfathomable, particularly in light of an uptick in domestic and family violence in the past year, according to the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data," Mr McCormack said.
"This issue is too important to only apply Band-Aid solutions - the government must look at all facets of this complicated matter to come up with a suite of measures, which will include front-line organisations such as the Wagga Women's Health Centre, to ensure a holistic approach to help eradicate this awful scourge on society.
"The regions cannot be forgotten in the government's response. There is an opportunity in the upcoming Budget to address these important issues."
"It is important that elected representatives listen to those who are on the domestic and family violence front-line, such as WWHC director Johanna Elms, who are best placed to help lead a needs-based solution to providing better support to those who need it most."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
