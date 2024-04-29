The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Not a moment, a movement': Hundreds rally against gendered violence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 29 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of people turned up for the No More rally in Wagga on Sunday at the Victory Memorial Gardens. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Hundreds of people turned up for the No More rally in Wagga on Sunday at the Victory Memorial Gardens. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The lives of 32 women lost this year to gender-based violence were remembered during a sombre, yet powerful, 'No More' rally in Wagga on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.