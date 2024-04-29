'Not a moment, a movement': Hundreds rally against gendered violence

The lives of 32 women lost this year to gender-based violence were remembered during a sombre, yet powerful, 'No More' rally in Wagga on Sunday.
White ribbons blew in the wind, symbolic of the women killed in Australia in the past three years, while the faces of those lost just this year stared back at the crowd of hundreds who united in their honour.
A Riverina mother set on fire, another allegedly bashed to death and five women fatally stabbed during a Sunday outing at a Sydney shopping centre are among the 32 women who have died allegedly at the hands of men in 2024.
The 'No More' rallies ramped up following the death of 28-year-old Central West mother Molly Ticehurst who was found dead at her home in Forbes last week.
Ms Ticehurst's former partner, Daniel Billings, has been charged with her murder.
The rally in Wagga was organised by Emma Hale, who sought help from the Women's Health Centre.
Participants were asked to take part in a letter writing campaign calling for action.
Speaker Vickie Burkinshaw took to the stage to highlight those demands.
"Our national demands are: no more violence," Ms Burkinshaw said.
"We want government to acknowledge that this is a national emergency and for them to take immediate action.
"We want the media to wait 48 hours before releasing a photo of any victim of men's violence.
"We want everyone to support the What Were You Wearing campaign, the Believe Me campaign, we have to believe women first.
"Mandatory victim blaming prevention blaming for all first responders and for all media personnel.
"The bottom line is we need more money, we properly funded domestic family and sexual violence services, inclusive of refuges and behavioural change programs, ensuring the funding agreements are a minimum of five years. We need alternative reporting options and sexual, domestic violence specialist courts.
"We have women who are not brave enough to go to the police, not brave enough to attend court, we need changes in those areas too.
"Get angry, maintain the rage, operate with love and kindness towards each other. Let's not make this a moment, let's make this a movement."
Wagga advocate Jenny Rolfe-Wallace was also among the brave and powerful women to speak at the event.
"Women already do enough of the heavy lifting both in terms of advocating for change and practical actions to protect ourselves," she said.
"We do not want to be victims and we also do not want men to cause harm or be perpetrators of violence.
"Men, being part of the solution is not only about individuals being accountable for their own actions, but also holding others accountable - your friends, family and workmates.
"Violence against women is completely preventable.
"In addition to the actions of change men in our lives can take we need leadership at every single level in our community - organisations and government."
Ms Rolfe-Wallace said domestic family and sexual violence was critically under-funded - an issue that leaves a bitter taste in her mouth.
"As if the loss of lives isn't enough, violence against women and children costs the Australia economy on average $26 billion a year," she said.
"In the 2023-2024 federal budget $8.5 million of funding was allocated towards initiatives aimed at early intervention against domestic family violence and sexual violence.
"This funding formed part of the approximate $2 billion investment over six years. As a nation, we are spending less than eight cents over six years for every dollar the domestic violence costs the nation every single year.
"What does that tell you about the priory of our decision makers.
"This is something every single political party and decision maker has been complacent in because change does not happen when an issue is not considered. Change takes action not time."
Wagga Women's Health Centre director Johanna Elms was fed-up with seeing women going unheard and unsupported by a justice system she said was flawed.
"I am mad. I am mad because I cannot be sad any longer, because every day that we work at the women's health centre, many women walk in with their stories - trying to understand why they feel so small," she said.
"Trying to understand why they are being told they have depression and anxiety when it is a normal response to feel fear when you are threatened.
"Murder is not the only action. Murder is the culmination of months and years of terrorism activity and coercive control.
"It starts with what you wear, it starts with how you spend your money.
"It starts with your freedom in your own home. It starts with weather you can attend work or not and the type of work you can attend. Physical violence comes when there is no other means because the women in these situations are strong and they are fearless in the face of this.
"When they come to us they are not scared, they are fearless and they have tried, they have stood up to their perpetrator time and time again and that is why their perpetrator must use violence.
"Our men and women who know what needs to happen, we can channel this to do something. We are writing letters."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack were in attendance at the rally.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr had family obligations, but said he had been working in the background for months to combat the problem.
"We are running a program on men's behaviour change, upskilling in the region, something that I have been advocating for with the minister," he said.
"That's an important component that's been missing in our region and that's something we can actually do here."
There were 17 rallies held across the nation on Sunday.
Those who were not able to attend a rally are being ask to write a letter to their local leaders demanding change.
