Good men called to join the fight against domestic violence

Hundreds of people have written to Wagga's leaders, demanding action on domestic and family violence amid a rising death toll across the country.
On Tuesday morning, Wagga Women's Health centre director Johanna Elms handed over hundreds of letters to both the Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Wagga MP Joe McGirr.
Behind each letter was a compassionate person pleading for change to address growing concerns around domestic violence.
The letters were written and submitted as part of the letter-writing campaign launched at the 'No More' rally in Wagga on Sunday, which was attended by more than 1000 men, women and children from across the region.
"At the time we asked citizens to sign a letter expressing their concern and asking their respective members to represent us, our region, at the upcoming national cabinet which is happening this Wednesday."
Letters will also be given to Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang.
"Dallas Tout, our mayor, has been really engaged in the process and has offered to host roundtables for us so we will be speaking to him and asking what we should do next," Ms Elms said.
"The letters raise concern to demonstrate that men and women of the Riverina have identified domestic and family violence is something they're really worried about and want action on.
"The things they need and want action on are around appropriate funding, victim-survivor services but also users of violence services.
"Men need access to supports at a timely manner, we know the waiting lists are exponential.
"It also calls for increased education of first responders, so yes law change has happened, but the education of the nuance of how to apply that is going to be absolutely critical."
With the domestic violence death toll climbing at rapid pace, Ms Elms said time was of the essence.
"This time last year there were 14 women who had died from a man known to her, this year it is up to 32, possibly 33," she said.
Men across the Riverina have been throwing their support behind the campaign, a gesture which has not gone unnoticed.
"We had approximately 50-50 men and women respond to the letter campaign," Ms Elms said.
"We felt it was important to articulate an argument that was well thought out and balanced and identifying this is an issue that affects all members of the community.
"Men are just as disadvantaged by the current systems and processes as women.
"Everyone here in the Riverina is hurting, we're not just talking about Molly, we're talking about Daniel as well and the impact for both of them and their families."
Molly Ticehurst, 28, was found dead at her home in Forbes last week, her former partner charged with her murder.
Upon Molly's family's request, Mr McCormack, a supporter of the campaign, said he will be attending her funeral on Thursday. Forbes is part of the MP's Riverina electorate.
Mr McCormack has also pledged to give the letters to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Women Katy Gallagher ahead of the cabinet meeting.
"These are dreadful situations. Way too many women are living in fear and way too many women have been killed," he said.
"What we heard, what we saw on Sunday, is a community that does care, that is concerned about how Wagga approaches this.
"I do believe there are some solutions and one of those solutions are more funding for the Wagga Women's Health Centre, reinstate that funding, increase it.
"More funding for the organisations in Forbes that do so much good work, [like] Wilcannia Forbes CatholicCare.
"I think we have to have a very long, hard look at bail laws and make sure our courts aren't just revolving doors when it comes to domestic violence.
"I think we also need to have a very good, long, hard look at a national level, and at an international level on what governments can do, what big tech corporations can do about the availability and accessibility of sexually violence pornography, particularly to boys under 18."
Similarly, Dr McGirr has thrown his full support behind the campaign.
He said he has been working in the background for some time now to address the issue at a local level.
"Wagga actually has been a leader in terms of tackling this issue in the past, the DV2650 Project, which is a whole of community primary prevention approach has been a leader in this area and the Women's Health Centre drove that, but I think there's a lot more that we need to do," he said.
"The events of the last week have highlighted what an issue this is for our community, and for the state and indeed for the nation and it is an issue each parliamentarian needs to take up and advocate for and I certainly intend to do that.
"I have been working particularly in an area in relation to men's behaviour change programs which is a real issue for our electorate."
Wagga Rotary Peace Committee's Phillip Tome was among the men leading by example.
"It's shocking circumstances that are happening at the moment, with the amount that have been killed and it's man's business, they need to take ownership and older men need to look after the boys and tell them how to be respectful to the women of the world," he said.
"There are good men and it was good to have the men at the rally who were there, it would have been good to have more.
"The good men out there need to stand up and be seen so we can get it out there to everyone we need who can help stop this."
The Wagga Rotary Peace Committee has been helping lead the campaign and have long-term changes it is already working towards.
Committee member Deidre Tome said Rotary was taking proactive steps to ensure there is peace on every level.
"All of Rotary for the next two to three years across our zone is undertaking to make an education and awareness program about domestic violence," she said.
"It's various aspects, it's elder abuse and all of the other elements that come into it and we want to make some kind of tangible difference by standing up and saying 'no', and teaching respectful relationships."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.