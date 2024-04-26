The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'I am mad, not sad': Wagga No More rally to demand action on violence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 27 2024 - 7:09pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Women's Health Centre's Mary-Ellen Bradley and director Johanna Elms prepare white ribbons for the No More rally in Wagga on Sunday. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Women's Health Centre's Mary-Ellen Bradley and director Johanna Elms prepare white ribbons for the No More rally in Wagga on Sunday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A woman allegedly set on fire by her son and another allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend are just two of the women killed by domestic violence in Australia this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.