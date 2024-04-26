'I am mad, not sad': Wagga No More rally to demand action on violence

A woman allegedly set on fire by her son and another allegedly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend are just two of the women killed by domestic violence in Australia this year.
It's believed 31 women have allegedly died by violence in Australia so far this year.
Earlier this week Molly Ticehurst, 28, was found dead at her home in Forbes, while Emma Bates, 49, was discovered dead at a property in Cobram in Victoria.
Ms Ticehurst's former partner, Daniel Billings, has been charged with her murder, while John Torney, 39, faced court in Melbourne on Friday on assault charges after Ms Bates' death.
Bribbaree's Nerol Doble, 65, was airlifted to Sydney on January 7, suffering from severe burns she later succumbed to. Her son remains before the court accused of setting her on fire.
It is Nerol, Molly, Emma and the other women whose lives have been taken from them who will be in the minds of those who attend the 'No More' rally in Wagga on Sunday.
The Wagga Women's Health Centre will hang white ribbons as a reflection of each women stolen by domestic violence in Australia in the past five years.
Centre director Johanna Elms said this time last year about 14 women were killed by domestic violence, a number which has more than doubled this year.
"I am mad, not sad," Ms Elms said.
"I'm really mad about it and I wanna stand up and I wanna shout and I wanna make sure that people hear us.
"I think bringing this as a mainstream conversation that it's no longer a woman's issue.
"Family violence is not a woman's issue. It's not in the female domain.
"It's a community issue that affects everyone. And we wanna hear men being part of that conversation.
"Lets honour and reflect and pay homage to Molly, because Molly did everything right. She left, she got herself safety, but she was still not safe.
"Why wasn't she safe? How did the system fail her ... to get to that point?"
Billings was on bail for alleged rape and stalking at the time.
Bringing the community together and starting conversations around domestic violence is what the rally aims to achieve.
"This is a united conversation that we all need to share together because the system is absolutely a disservice to women, women are dying, but it's also disservice men," Ms Elms said.
"They're not safe either, children aren't safe."
Those who can't attend the rally are being asked to write letters to our local leaders or share the message on social media platforms.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout will be among those attending the rally and hoped to see many others there.
"I'll be attending as should every leader in every community if they're able to get there," Cr Tout said.
"The only way we'll get things happening there is coercive control legislation that's coming in on July 1, that will give the police some ability to charge people for those coercive control type things.
"But the solution, the long-term thing is the people stand up, the community has to stand up to this and speak out and watch out.
"Call it out if you see something, call it out, but especially the men in the community, they need to speak up and talk about it because without everyone being, it's gonna continue to basically the horrendous statistics you have today.
"I encourage everyone to get there if they can."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has also thrown his weight behind the rally.
"I think like many, many people in the community, the fact that we have this ongoing situation with one woman dying every week, beggars belief," he said.
"It's incredible and it's not acceptable.
"The situation with Forbes I think has highlighted that, so I definitely support the rally."
Last week, Dr McGirr said he met with representatives of No to Violence and Education Centre Against Violence for the first time in five years.
"We are running a program on men's behaviour change, upskilling in the region, something that I have been advocating for with the minister," he said.
"That's an important component that's been missing in our region and that's something we can actually do here.
"We need to establish a good capacity, local so that those men's behaviour change programs which are a vital part of how we address this problem, are active in our region and I'm gonna continue to advocate for it.
"The good news is that we have a program starting shortly in Wagga that will, I understand, have 29 professionals participating in that.
"That's an important start, but we need to build that capacity."
The No More rally will start at 11am this Sunday at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
