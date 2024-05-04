The Daily Advertiser
McKelvie stars in Hoppers big win while Griffith claims victory over Eagles

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 4 2024 - 9:30pm
Coolamon's Allister Clarke emerges from the pack with the footy during the Hoppers clash against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren
Coolamon's Allister Clarke emerges from the pack with the footy during the Hoppers clash against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Liam Warren

McKelvie and Perrot star as Hoppers run out big winners over Leeton-Whitton

Cooper McKelvie starred while Oscar Perrot finished with four goals as Coolamon ran out comfortable 70-point winners over Leeton-Whitton.

