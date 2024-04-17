'It's all for bragging rights': Young Swan keen for clash against Crows

There will be more than just the four points on the line on Saturday as Griffith plays host to local rivals Leeton-Whitton at Exies Oval.
Both sides went down in their opening games of the year and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with a win.
Teenage Swans wingman Mason Rosengreen is no stranger to tough games against the Crows and he revealed there's always a lot more than just the four points on the line when Griffith plays Leeton.
"Oh 100 per cent, it's all for bragging rights when it comes to these sorts of games," Rosengreen said.
"We are going to have to put our head down and I think this is a good game to build on the relationship between the new players and the original team from last year.
"It just gives us the chance to work on those positioning roles and build the team stronger and really work with those Sydney boys to create a stronger team."
The Swans were no match for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over the weekend as the Goannas travelled to Exies Oval and departed with the four points in hand after claiming a 32-point win.
Rosengreen believed crucial execution errors and unfamiliarity with their new teammates were a couple of areas that caused the Swans to lose to the Goannas.
"I think it just came down to skill errors," he said.
"We were having skill errors and we ended up relying on them to make errors for us to attack rather than us taking advantage of the time we had the ball.
"We've got a very new team, five of the blokes we did play with we'd never played with them before.
"So I think the next few weeks is going to be building up the team and trying to come together and gel a bit more."
The teenager made his senior debut in 2022 and is entering his third year of senior footy after having played 24 first grade games over the past two seasons.
He said that's really enjoying his footy and believes that's it become a key part of who he is as a person.
"Every year that comes around I get keener and keener for the season to start," he said.
"It's become my home really, I look forward to it every week and it's really become a part of me."
Rosengeen has played the majority of his senior footy on the wing so far, however he revealed he's not against a change in position if the opportunity or need arised.
"I really enjoy the wing due to my pace," he said.
"Over the past few years I've got my eye in for it and I've been able to figure out what not to do, what to do and how to get into the right positions.
"But on the weekend I did play a bit of a backman role at one stage and it's hard getting moved into a new position because you want to play how you usually play, but you know you can't.
"Being a backman I would not turn down that offer, I just need to get a bit more experience in that position that's all."
The wingman has a new number for 2024 after playing the last couple of seasons in the number 66 guernsey.
He's come down to number five which was worn by star Queanbeyan recruit Rhys Pollock last season and Rosengreen admitted there's a bit of pressure taking on the single-digit guernsey.
"Yeah they're big shoes to fill 100 per cent," he said.
"It's a big jump from number 66 to number five and you are going to get looked at more being number five.
"Coming from Rhys Pollock it's definitely big shoes to fill."
