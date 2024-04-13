Riverina League Saturday wrap: Eagles break drought while Goannas go to 2-0

Narrandera started their new chapter under the guidance of Mark Carroll with a bang as they notched up their first victory in 644 days against Leeton-Whitton.
Saturday July 9 2022 was the last time the senior side sang the team song and it would've been belted out with plenty of gusto after full-time at Leeton Showgrounds after the Eagles prevailed 10.10 (70) to 4.9 (33) over the Crows.
Carroll was appointed the new Eagles coach at the end of last year and he is determined to get Narrandera back fighting up the top of the Riverina League.
After a disappointing 2023 campaign, Carroll said it was fantastic for the Eagles to start the new season with a strong victory on the road.
"It's really important this win for our club, it really is," Carroll said.
"I thought we started off nervy with a bit of weight of expectation, a bit fumbly and bit indecisive early in the game.
"I think we were behind by two or three goals at halftime, but it just felt like we needed something to get us going like a goal and then we would settle.
"That's what happened, we got the first goal after halftime and then we just seemed to settle and played more decisive and cleaner.
"We've still got a lot of work to do there's no doubt, but it was pleasing the fight we showed because it was a pretty scrappy first half.
"But we kept fighting and fighting and eventually we probably wore them down and played some periods of good footy at time.
"It's good to get that first one up."
There was only six points separating the Eagles and Crows at three-quarter-time and the game was very much still in the balance.
With so much on the line, Carroll was extremely pleased to see his side take control in the last quarter and bang on five unanswered goals to run out 37-point winners.
"I thought our fitness would be good because we had a really good pre-season," he said.
"I'm not sure if it was our fitness or if we started gelling better there together and the confidence started coming so we played a better brand of footy.
"We started using each other better and made better decisions, plus I think our fitness is pretty good so all that combined just helped us I think in that last quarter."
Carroll found it hard to single out any individual standout performers after such a good team victory, however he did credit the efforts of defender Kurt Dunn among others.
"It was a really good team effort I thought," he said.
"But Kurt Dunn in the backline was really strong all day and young James Smith as well in the backline was really good.
"Alex Carroll and Blake Renet in the midfield were both good all day and Brayden Rioli I think finished with four so you'd have to put him in the best.
"He just kept capitalising on the good work of up the ground and Harvey Odgers played a pretty solid game as well on the back flank.
"Harry Pole also finished the game off well in the ruck, but it was a good team effort and the boys showed a lot of fight which I was really pleased about.
"Our connection after halftime was a lot better."
The only dour note for the Eagles was the fact they lost talented young midfielder Sam Williamson to concussion who will now miss Narrandera's next couple of games.
For the Crows, Jade Hodge finished with three goals while off-season recruit Charlie McAdam had a solid first outing for the club.
Full Time
Narrandera 2.3 2.5 5.7 10.10 (70)
Leeton Whitton 1.4 4.6 4.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS: Narrandera: E.Puruntatameri-Dunn 4, B.Rioli 4, S.Light 2; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, T.Doyle 1
BEST: Narrandera: K.Dunn, J.Smith, A.Carroll, H.Odgers, B.Renet, B.Rioli; Leeton Whitton: C.McAdam, T.Meline, M.Rainbird, J.Clayton, J.Fisher, T.Doyle
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their strong start to the season with a 32-point victory over Griffith.
Goannas coach Nelson Foley put up an amazing performance in the win, kicking four goals against the Swans while Harry Fitzsimmons and Tristan Wheeler were also amongst their best players.
The Goannas improved their record to 2-0 and Foley was proud of his side's performance in what can be a difficult trip for Riverina League clubs.
"We're absolutely thrilled," Foley said.
"We made a point of it during the week that it's no doubt the hardest road trip in the RFL and we were probably going out a little bit unknown with what to expect which makes it harder as well.
"We knew they were going to be a really quality side which they were today, but we went out with not too much information on them and just really had a big focus on us.
"It was really pleasing to see our systems paying dividends, it was a great 32-point for us in first grade but we also had two great wins in the 17's and reserves.
"I'm not too sure the last time Mangoplah would've gone out there and got three from three in the football, so from a club view we couldn't be happier with that."
There was only six points separating the Goannas and Swans at the main break after an even first half, however MCUE then took control of the contest in the third term piling on four unanswered goals.
Foley was pleased with the way his side got on top after halftime and he admitted that they needed to make a stand in the second half.
"We actually came in at quarter-time and halftime and probably felt we had the balance of possession and the run of the play," he said.
"But Griffith were just far better than us in the first two quarters, they really capitalised and really hurt us on the rebound.
"Coming into halftime the game was very much in the balance and we were probably the team that needed to respond.
"We changed a few things around for the third quarter, but I was so happy with how the boys responded and they just showed a great amount of grit.
"But also in a bit of an arm-wrestle there we didn't shy away from the way we are trying to play, I was really happy and really proud with how the boys responded."
After three goals against Wagga Tigers on Good Friday, Foley once again proved dangerous up forward and now has a season tally of seven majors after just two games.
He revealed that it was good to be able to hit the scoreboard, however he gave most of the credit to the players further up the ground for their hard work.
"It's always nice to get on the scoreboard," he said.
"It certainly is nice but the credit there definitely goes to the way our midfield's working.
"Harry Fitzsimmons is just unbelievable in there and the grunt work that he does, he probably gives me the opportunity to play a little bit more on the outside and maybe sneak forward a bit more.
"I get to put the cherry on top today with a couple of goals which was nice, but it doesn't happen without the grunt work through there."
Foley wasn't the only Goanna to kick multiple goals as young forward Cody Reynoldson also managed to finish the game with two majors.
The Goannas coach was impressed with his efforts and believed he's going to provide plenty of highlights this season.
"He's so exciting," he said.
"You are always on the edge of your seat watching Codes play, there is a hanger not too far around the corner I reckon.
"He's such an exciting talent and we love having him play with us, we said to him at the end of the day that we were so happy with how he played.
"He should just be expecting to be a first grade footballer every week, then young Charlie Harper I don't think he hit the scoreboard today but he could've easily finished with three or four.
"He presented really well and was a real weapon up forward, credit to a couple young boys up there that had a big influence on our day."
The only injury concern coming out of the clash for the Goannas was with Harrison Wheeler who copped a pretty heavy hit.
Foley believed that he should be okay, however noted that they would be keeping an eye on how he progresses over the next couple of days.
Harper was one of three debutants for the Goannas alongside Jack Woodhouse and Sunny Martens.
Foley was delighted that the trio could make their senior debut and said they all were significant contributors in the victory.
For the Swans, off-season recruit Cooper Kilpatrick kicked two goals in his club debut while fellow recruit Heath Northey was also among their best.
Full Time
MCUE 2.4 5.7 9.10 11.13 (79)
Griffith 3.5 4.7 4.9 6.11 (47)
GOALS: MCUE: N.Foley 4, C.Reynoldson 2, F.Collins 1, E.Schiller 1, S.Martens 1, H.Collins 1, L.Kendall 1; Griffith: C.Kilpatrick 2, I.Conlan 1, K.Spencer 1, H.Northey 1, O.Bartter 1
BEST: MCUE: N.Foley, H.Fitzsimmons, T.Wheeler, T.Smith, E.Schiller, F.Collins; Griffith: C.Kilpatrick, H.Northey, J.Whitworth, R.Lucas, D.Peruzzi, W.Vaessen
