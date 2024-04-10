Crows key forward planning to take to the field more often this season

Leeton-Whitton key forward Jade Hodge is set to play up to 10 games this season for the Crows which will begin this weekend against Narrandera.
Hodge made four senior appearances for the Crows last season which included both contests against the Eagles.
The experienced forward revealed it hasn't been a last minute decision to pull the boots back on this season and that he was aiming to up his commitment from last year.
"I'll probably try and play a few more," Hodge said.
"I've half committed to 10 games if I can, it's more around what the body allows me to do.
"I'm reasonably fit at the moment but it doesn't get any easier, it's a little bit different going for a run to what it is going out and copping the beating you cop playing footy.
"It will just depend on the body and how I'm going, but hopefully I can get in as many as I can to help the young guys out a little bit."
Hodge had a strong impact in his handful of appearances last season, kicking 12 goals with eight of those coming in the two clashes against the Eagles.
While feeling his presence doesn't necessarily lead to the Crows walking taller, he does believe his inclusion in the side reduces the pressure on some of their younger forwards.
"I wouldn't necessarily say that, but I think it does help," he said.
"Particularly when we are as young as what we are, you look at our forward line and we've got some really good young players and Taj Doyle is definitely ready to take that next step.
"Last year in the games that I did play you could see that he played with a lot more freedom, but when I wasn't there he was the number one forward and he's going to be this year because he's just taken that next step.
"But the pressure that he felt when he's out there on his own trying to direct young kids around when he's only young himself, it takes time to be able to do that so to have someone else out there to help direct and talk and let him off the leash to play footy definitely helps him."
The Crows will have experienced footballer Ben Clifton make a one-off appearance against the Eagles and Hodge believed it was extremely beneficial to have a player of his calibre onboard for a game.
"Yeah it will be and he's obviously a mate of Grovers (Tom Groves)," he said.
"I've heard a little bit about him and when you get someone of that calibre to come in with a young side it will definitely benefit us as a team.
"Hopefully the kids can draw a lot out of him, he's got a lot of experience and played at a really good level.
"Whenever you get the opportunity to get someone like that to come and play it definitely helps."
The Crows were hopeful of adding a couple more players to play against the Eagles, however it appears that Clifton will be the only addition for their round one clash.
Off-season recruit Charlie McAdam will make his Crows debut on Saturday and Hodge was looking forward to seeing him take to the field against the Eagles.
"Yeah Charlie will play," he said.
"He's had a big pre-season, obviously he's come off playing footy in the NT and he's flying.
"He's a really good player and I've liked what I've seen with Charlie, he's a really good guy and he's fitted in nicely."
