Crows key forward planning to take to the field more often this season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 10 2024 - 3:00pm
Leeton-Whitton key forward Jade Hodge is planning to play up to 10 games this season for the Crows. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton key forward Jade Hodge is set to play up to 10 games this season for the Crows which will begin this weekend against Narrandera.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

