Gun Crows midfielder confident Leeton can back up success against Coolamon

Leeton-Whitton vice captain Angus Crelley is confident the Crows won't get too far ahead of themselves as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since 2021.
The Crows pulled off one of the upsets of the season against Turvey Park last weekend and now play host to Coolamon.
Crelley believed the Crows wouldn't head into the game overconfident, however noted they would carry a fair bit of belief into the contest against the Hoppers.
"We definitely don't want to get too ahead of ourselves," Crelley said.
"One week can just be a bit of luck, but two weeks hopefully we can make it a trend and we can back up our performance from this week and really stick it to Coolamon.
"They're a bit of an unknown team so it's a little bit hard to prepare, but the main thing for us is really just trying to not fall into their game plan and just try and stick to the footy that we played best on the weekend.
"We should be right in the fight if everyone plays their role like we did on the weekend."
The win against the Bulldogs was a massive step in the right direction for the developing Leeton side and Crelley believed it was one of the best he's been apart of at the Crows.
"I debuted back in 2019 as a young fella and it's probably the best regular win for Crows seniors, bar the 2020 Covid season," he said.
"Besides 2020 it's probably the best win we've had in the season since 2019, the last couple of years have been a struggle and to be able to knock off the reigning premiers it's awesome.
"Everyone just dug deep and we didn't let them run away with it when they had opportunities, it was absolutely unreal."
The Crows only notched up the two victories across the 2022-23 seasons and Crelley believed the win against the Bulldogs gave the club the belief they can match it with most sides.
"It's absolutely massive for us at this stage," he said.
"We had a loss to Narrandera first round which was probably winnable for us, but unlike the weekend we let them run away with it.
"It stops the trend of what we've had the last two or three seasons of just kind of folding and only really being competitive with Narrandera.
"A win like that just means so much to the group and the club, it just gives us belief going into these other games that the team that turns up better and executes on the day has the best chance of winning."
Crelley believes he's enjoyed a reasonable start to the season, however noted that he's still building into the year and just focused on playing his role.
"I haven't been too bad," he said.
"I definitely probably haven't played my best footy that I've played for the club, but I'm finding my way into it and getting a few touches here and there.
"The main thing is playing my role for the team, on the weekend I definitely wasn't a standout but I thought I played the role that the team needed me to play.
"We ended up with the win which is awesome."
Crelley took on the job of coaching the Crows women's team in the recent Southern NSW Womens League competition and he said he loved the experience.
Not only did he thoroughly enjoy the role, he also believed that the coaching position has helped increase his understanding of the game.
"You think you have a reasonable understanding of the game from just playing, but it definitely helped a bit coaching," he said.
"I'd be trying to teach the girls some skills and you'd step back and think I'm teaching them stuff that I really should be introducing into my game and focusing on as well.
"It definitely game me a different hindsight of the game as it's a little bit hard to judge your own game and how other blokes are playing when you are in the game.
"It's a little bit different when you are coaching from the sidelines and watching, I suppose that's your job as a coach.
"Watching everyone's games and really taking it in and helping the girls improve as much as they can helped me improve my understanding of the game a fair bit."
