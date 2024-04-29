The biggest names in Australian racing all nominate for Wagga Gold Cup

SOME of the biggest stables in the country will again vie for the $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) on Friday.
Champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller will aim to win his sixth Wagga Gold Cup with two lightweight hopes, while the likes of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Ciaron Maher, Annabel Neasham, the Hayes brothers and Bjorn Baker have all nominated horses for Friday's feature race.
The Waterhouse and Bott-trained group one winner Knights Order has been allocated the top weight of 60.5 kilograms for this year's cup.
The 2022 Sydney Cup winner will be first-up in the Wagga Gold Cup, should the stable to go that way, after running midfield in 2021.
Waller has nominated group one placegetter Political Debate and up-and-coming import Pervade, while dominant Albury Gold Cup winner Fawkner Park is one of four nominations for Annabel Neasham.
Neasham has the second and third-rated horses in the weights, Bois D'Argent and Spirit Ridge, at 58.5kg.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario was thrilled with the 28 entries for this year's Wagga Gold Cup.
"Amongst the Gold Cup nominations we're delighted to have a strong showing from metropolitan trainers, the likes of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Annabel Neasham, Ciaron Maher, Richard and Will Freedman, Bjorn Baker, Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, Phillip Stokes, the Hayes brothers and of course Chris Waller who is coming back to try and make it five Gold Cups out of the last seven," Ferrario said.
"The fact that we get such support from metropolitan trainers is a strong reflection of the Gold Cup carnival itself and of course the Gold Cup and the esteem it's held within racing circles.
"If you look through the nominations there's some highly talented horses amongst them. A couple of Annabel Neasham's runners, Bois D'Argent and King Frankel, Knight's Order from Gai and Adrian's stable, a winner of Sydney and Brisbane Cup.
"As you look through the runners, there's a lot of class. It's great to have the metropolitan trainers come down, but also the quality of horse that they're sending down to race in our cup."
Ferrario said it would be remiss the overlook the only local hope in the race, the Tim Donnelly-trained Cliff House.
"There's also a sprinkling of country-trained horses and from a Wagga point of view, it's great to have Tim Donnelly's Cliff House representing Wagga," he said.
"The horse has been trained to the minute and by winning both the Albury Mile and Gundagai Cup was dually exempt into the Gold Cup and I truly believe if Cliff House hits the front and goes onto win the Gold Cup, they'll tear this grandstand down.
"It would be a great result for Wagga racing."
Ferrario said it shaped as a great day's racing on Friday.
"The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is delighted with the 237 nominations, which is the same as 2023," he said.
"That augurs well for a great day's racing with good-sized fields. We've had 28 nominations for the Gold Cup and 20 for the Guineas, as well as 31 for our other feature race on the day, the Queen of the South."
Meantime, two-time Kosciuszko winner Front Page has been given the top weight of 62 kilograms in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
Dale is believed to be unlikely to bring the 2022 winner but will make a final decision on Tuesday.
David Pfieffer's Rocketing By has been given 59.5kg, with last-started listed winner Maharba, to be ridden by Danny Beasley, next with 58kg.
The fields will be released for both features on Tuesday with the Wagga Gold Cup barrier draw to be conducted at Murrumbidgee Turf Club at 10am.
Knights Order (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott) 60.5 kilograms, Bois D'Argent (Annabel Neasham) 58.5, Spirit Ridge (Annabel Neasham) 58.5, Renaissance Woman (Bjorn Baker) 57, King Frankel (Annabel Neasham) 57, Makram (Ben, Will & JD Hayes) 56.5, Mankayan (Ciaron Maher) 56, Suizuro (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young) 56, Fawkner Park (Annabel Neasham) 55.5, Cliff House (Tim Donnelly) 54, One Aye (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones) 54, Brayden Star (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young) 54, Shaiyhar (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young) 54, Political Debate (Chris Waller) 54, Taramansour (Phillip Stokes) 54, Pervade (Chris Waller) 54, Think 'N" Fly (David Noonan) 54, Zouatica (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones) 54, Cognac (Michael Gatty) 54, Humanity (Sara Ryan) 54, Nordic Pride (Ben Brisbourne) 54, Offspring (Keith Dryden) 54, Piraeus (Richard & Will Freedman) 54, Marsabit (Danny Williams) 54, Victory At Omaha (Theresa Bateup) 54, Duped By Spin (Craig Widdison) 54, Commander Bell (Brett Partelle) 54, Cyborg (Norm Gardner) 54
