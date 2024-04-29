The biggest names in Australian racing all nominate for Wagga Gold Cup

"Amongst the Gold Cup nominations we're delighted to have a strong showing from metropolitan trainers, the likes of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Annabel Neasham, Ciaron Maher, Richard and Will Freedman, Bjorn Baker, Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, Phillip Stokes, the Hayes brothers and of course Chris Waller who is coming back to try and make it five Gold Cups out of the last seven," Ferrario said.

