Cliff House a 'good local hope' in Gold Cup after win in Gundagai feature

IT IS full steam ahead to the Wagga Gold Cup for hometown hope Cliff House after victory in his final lead-up event on Monday.
Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly captured his first Gundagai Cup after Cliff House ($1.55) justified his short price by destroying his rivals by four and a half lengths.
The Gundagai Cup meeting was moved to Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Riverside track on Monday due to the weekend's wet weather.
Cliff House made light work of his rivals in the feature event, settling well back and cruising up to the front around the final turn before racing away, beating Canberra pairing Offspring ($6.00) and Cyborg ($26).
It was another big-race win to jockey Danny Beasley, who continues to kick goal after goal since his return from Singapore.
It was the manner in which Cliff House put his rivals away that impressed Donnelly.
"He keeps getting better," Donnelly said.
"He never wins by big margins so to win by that much, it was a little bit of a surprise.
"I was a bit worried today, horses weren't coming from a long way back. I said to Danny (Beasley) I just want to be within striking distance on the turn and as soon as they straightened he got to them quickly without having to do anything.
"He was bloody impressive. They've broke 35 (seconds) the last 600, that's pretty good."
Cliff House had already booked his Wagga Gold Cup ticket with victory in the Albury Mile, but he picked up another automatic qualifier with victory in the Gundagai feature.
As for whether he can win a Wagga Gold Cup, Donnelly is not ruling it out.
"He'll be a good local hope," he said.
"If the Wagga Cup was run in Sydney he would be a $30 chance.
"He'll run well no matter what, if he improves, you never know."
Cliff House now boasts seven wins to his name from just 14 starts.
He's won two of his three starts this preparation and keeps getting better.
"He's getting it right," Donnelly said.
"That's his first time at 1800 since his third start in a race and probably the best he's raced over a longer distance.
"That's the whole reason we wanted to run him in between, just to give him practice.
"The way the Wagga Cup is going to be run, it's going to suit him."
Donnelly picked out the Gundagai Cup for Cliff House so he could go into the Wagga Gold Cup four weeks between runs.
It's a formula that has worked well for the horse in the past and not even the dominance of Monday's win will change Donnelly's plan.
"We'll just straight to Wagga now in four weeks," he said.
"I might trial him. I'll work it out as we get closer. It doesn't matter if I don't trial him but I'm thinking about it at this stage."
It was also a good day for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin on Monday as he claimed a winning treble.
Cellar Champ ($8.50), Swift Enuff ($4.60) and Kappy's Angel ($4.40) were all successful.
