Cliff House a 'good local hope' in Gold Cup after win in Gundagai feature

MM
By Matt Malone
April 8 2024 - 5:55pm
Wagga jockey Danny Beasley is all smiles after guiding Cliff House to victory in the Gundagai Cup, held at Murrumbidgee Turf Club, on Monday. Picture by Matt Malone
IT IS full steam ahead to the Wagga Gold Cup for hometown hope Cliff House after victory in his final lead-up event on Monday.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

