The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Joseph to consider a Wagga Gold Cup start after qualifying One Aye

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 21 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Aye salutes in the Murrumbidgee Cup at Wagga on Sunday. Picture by Bernard Humphries
One Aye salutes in the Murrumbidgee Cup at Wagga on Sunday. Picture by Bernard Humphries

THE Joseph Jones stable are likely to roll the dice on a Wagga Gold Cup start with One Aye after qualifying for the race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.