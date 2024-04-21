Joseph to consider a Wagga Gold Cup start after qualifying One Aye

THE Joseph Jones stable are likely to roll the dice on a Wagga Gold Cup start with One Aye after qualifying for the race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday.
One Aye ($9.50) continued her love affair with Wagga by taking out the $45,000 Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m).
The six-year-old mare enjoyed her third win from four starts at Wagga when taking out the cup prelude in fine style.
Jack Martin gave One Aye a cosy run and she let down strongly in the straight, downing Victory At Omaha and Cyborg.
The Joseph Jones camp have their reservations about One Aye over 2000 metres but admit a crack at the Wagga Gold Cup will be hard to resist.
"Well, we had a go at the Canberra Cup and she had a bad barrier, got caught three deep and she wilted late," co-trainer Paul Jones said.
"She wasn't quite right that week, that was our first go 2000 so we put that back away and we dropped her back to a mile and she's been competitive.
"We brought her back up to 1800 and she drew soft and that's the trick with her.
"She switches off straight away, she was in the 1800 metre cup last week at Wellington and she was three deep the trip."
Barbara Joseph is a icon of racing and a mainstay of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
She's won the feature before and is likely to want to push on with One Aye to the listed Gold Cup.
"We've got to contemplate it. Barb can't have a horse not in the cup," Jones said.
"She's a mare, she's getting on in age, I'd like to say it's not her last preparation but we would love to sneak some black type with her."
Jones said they are learning all the time with the mare.
"She likes it here, we kept her up at Canberra this week, we just treadmilled and swam her," Jones said.
"She's a finicky horse, she loves Sapphire (Coast), if we ride her in Canberra she ties up so we just kept her on the treadmill and kept her happy and we kept her swimming and it really agreed with her and she was strong on the line."
