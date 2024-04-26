The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Front Page headlines quality nominations for $200,000 Wagga Town Plate

MM
By Matt Malone
April 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Front Page (middle) and Mnementh (right) fight out the finish to last year's Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Both are among the nominations for this year's edition. Picture by Les Smith
Front Page (middle) and Mnementh (right) fight out the finish to last year's Wagga Town Plate (1200m). Both are among the nominations for this year's edition. Picture by Les Smith

TWO-time Kosciuszko champion Front Page and group one winner Shelby Sixtysix headline a quality list of nominations for the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.