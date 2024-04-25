Dream come true for Voss after being named for AFL debut

WAGGA footballer Pat Voss will make his AFL debut on Saturday night.
Voss has been named in Fremantle's team to face Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in Perth.
It is a dream come true for the Turvey Park product, who was only awarded a spot on Fremantle's rookie list earlier this year after two seasons at Essendon.
Voss was over the moon to get delivered the big news on Thursday.
"Just got the news, 10 to 15 minutes ago that I'd be making my debut this weekend with Cooper Simpson. I'm pretty excited," Voss said.
"In the short time I've been here I've created some pretty good relationships with the boys.
"I'm loving my time over here, and it was pretty special to find out the news in front of the boys."
Concussion protocols to Fremantle key forward Jye Amiss has paved the way for Voss to come into the AFL team.
After missing a couple of games with a calf injury, Voss made a big impact for Peel Thunder in the WAFL curtain raiser to the western derby between Fremantle and West Coast last Saturday night.
Voss kicked three goals and impressed the Dockers, getting the nod to come straight in to replace Amiss for the Bulldogs clash.
Voss was happy to make his way into the Dockers team so quickly.
"I originally come over here as a SSP with a couple of other boys and was lucky enough to get the spot," he explained.
"I played in the praccy game against Port in the AFL so I got a little bit of a taste of it there and the last few weeks I had a little calf niggle and then come back and played against West Coast (in the WAFL) on the weekend, went alright in that and the opportunity has come up this week so I'm looking forward to it."
It has been a long journey for the 20-year-old, who was delisted by Essendon in October, not long after winning the club's VFL best and fairest.
He signed at VFL club Port Melbourne but was also invited to train for a spot at Fremantle so he packed his bags and moved immediately to Perth, hoping to win a place on the Dockers' list.
In February, he was signed by Fremantle, keeping his AFL dream alive.
"I spent some time over at Essendon, which was great for my development and moved on from there last year and have come over here and absolutely loved my time over here and been lucky enough to get the opportunity this week and I'm looking forward to it," Voss said.
Voss has been named on Fremantle's interchange bench but will be used forward.
With the Dockers' looking to end a three-game losing streak, Voss knows what he intends to bring to the AFL table.
"I suppose physicality is a big strength of mine," he said.
"I like to use my physicality and that sort of thing.
"My aerial contest is something I've gotten better at this year since I've come across.
"I'm just looking to bring my best on the weekend and play my role for the team."
