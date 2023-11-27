Voss excited by the opportunity to resurrect his AFL career

DELISTED Wagga key forward Pat Voss will train at Fremantle for the next three months in a bid to secure a place on the Dockers' list.
Fremantle opened up two spots on their rookie list on Monday when they moved Josh Corbett and Sebit Kuek to the long-term injury list.
The Dockers have invited Voss, Wodonga's Max Beattie and Sam van Rooyen, the younger brother of Melbourne rising star Jacob, to battle it out for up to two spots.
Voss, who was delisted after two years at Essendon last month, is excited by the prospect of an AFL lifeline.
"It's exciting," Voss said.
"I've never been to Perth, everyone I talk to, they reckon it's unbelievable.
"They've got two spots left but they haven't committed to taking both the spots. There are three of us training and they might take one or they might take two."
Voss said Fremantle's invitation was a relief after a tough couple of weeks post Essendon.
"Obviously it's a scary process, getting delisted and not knowing what is going on for a couple of weeks, I held a little bit of hope but didn't have massive expectations of a train-on spot or anything like that," Voss said.
"I was really comfortable with how I'd set myself up with a second-tier competition with a job and this is now fallen into place so it's a good opportunity to go over there.
"There's no pressure on me, I can go over there, enjoy it, give it everything I've got and if it works out then that's unbelievable but if not I'm really comfortable with how I set myself up at the second tier competition but that's not to say I'm not putting all my eggs into this basket and having a red hot crack at it."
While he didn't play an AFL game at Essendon, Voss showed enough good signs and won the Bombers VFL best and fairest this year after booting 30.26 from 17 appearances.
A number of AFL clubs showed interest in Voss but he and his manager Dave Trotter decided that Fremantle loomed as the best fit.
"Yeah initially Trots told me that Freo were the most keen as soon as I got delisted," Voss said.
"There were a few conversations with a couple of other clubs that came up but Freo were the most keen throughout the whole process so we're pretty confident that we've made the right decision and going over there will be my best chance of getting on a list.
"Once I get on the list, play some AFL footy potentially next year.
"Trots has had some good conversations around they have a list-need for me and they're bringing me in for that list need, which gives me confidence if I do get the spot, there is an opportunity for me there.
"We're confident we've made the right decision and that Freo is a good option for me. We're confident that I can have an impact on the side."
Voss leaves for Perth on Tuesday morning and will begin training with the Dockers on Wednesday.
He said the support of his parents, Phil and Maryanne, along with Trotter, over the last month has been brilliant.
"I've realised the last couple of weeks after the delisting that those sort of calls are out of your control and you can't really control people's opinion of you and it's an opinion-based industry. You do everything you can to influence those opinions but at the end of the day, you can't control it," he said.
"Trots and my parents have been unbelievable throughout the process. Obviously it's scary as a 20-year-old, not knowing what's going on but both Mum and Dad and Trots have been unbelievable the last couple of weeks.
"Luckily for me this opportunity has come up and hopefully I can make the most of it."
