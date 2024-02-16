'I couldn't be happier': Voss secures one-year deal at Fremantle

WAGGA footballer Pat Voss is officially a Fremantle Docker.
Fremantle announced the signing of Voss on Thursday night ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP) deadline on Monday.
It comes after Voss edged out three other footballers for the one spot on offer on Fremantle's rookie list after three months of pre-season training.
The 20-year-old Turvey Park junior couldn't be happier.
"I found out on Thursday arvo and it hit the news straight away," Voss recalled to The Daily Advertiser on Friday.
"So I just got in time to tell my brothers, my mum and dad and a couple of my best mates and it hit the news."
Voss, Wodonga's Max Beattie, Sam van Rooyen and Daniel McKenzie all trained at Fremantle through the pre-season in a bid to secure a spot.
Voss was given the nod as the Dockers provided him a second chance after being delisted by Essendon in October after two years there.
The key forward believes his form in two intra-club games got him over the line.
"I was having conversations with my manager (David Trotter) and there was the kid from Wodonga, Max Beattie, who also had a pretty good summer period over pre-season," he said.
"The messaging from my manager was that they were looking to take one and I played pretty well in the two intra-club full games right at the end of the SSP period, which I think just got in my favour, I suppose, the timing of my form.
"I think Maxy (Beattie) was pretty unlucky, I think he definitely deserves to be on a list. Just the way things panned out for him was pretty unfortunate, when I was living with him as well. So it was bittersweet there (on Thursday)."
Voss has signed a one-year deal with the Dockers. He feels like he's turned a corner and is ready to take the next step in his career at Fremantle.
"Absolutely. I couldn't be happier with how the last three months have gone to be honest," he said.
"It was definitely a tough time when we spoke four or five months ago after getting delisted, the unknown and not knowing where I was playing my footy and going through the process of talking to VFL and SANFL clubs and that sort of thing.
"Then coming over here with an open mind and the environment I've been put in over here, it's just been awesome I think and that's helped me to translate on field and have a really solid summer so I'm absolutely loving my time over here and my footy's benefited from it."
Fremantle head of list management David Walls said the size of Voss at 194cm added much-needed depth to the Dockers' key forward stocks.
"He's trained well all summer and has kicked goals in our match sim in the past two weeks," Walls told the Fremantle website.
"He's forced his way onto our list with output and attitude.
"We don't have a huge amount of key forwards on our list and he fits a list management need."
