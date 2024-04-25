The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

All the photos from Wagga's Anzac Day commemorations

Updated April 25 2024 - 5:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wagga community came out in droves this Anzac Day, with dawn services, marches and civic ceremonies all well attended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.