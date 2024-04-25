All the photos from Wagga's Anzac Day commemorations

The Wagga community came out in droves this Anzac Day, with dawn services, marches and civic ceremonies all well attended.
The Daily Advertiser's photographers - Tom Dennis and Bernard Humphreys - were on hand to capture all the moments of Anzac Day 2024 and you can see all of the photographs in the gallery above.
The DA team has also showcased several local stories of bravery, family history and heroism from across our region. See our Anzac Day coverage below.
