'A huge honour': Coota-born senior army soldier returns home for Anzac Day

It's been a decade since Warrant Officer Class One Paul Simpfendorfer was in his home town for Anzac Day.
"It's always good to get back to country towns, see how they're doing," WO1 Simpfendorfer said.
"It's good to see that a lot of businesses that I remember are still open."
WO1 Simpfendorfer left Cootamundra 30 years ago to join the army.
Now a Regimental Sergeant Major based in Townsville, he has made the trip south just in time to help run commemorations in his home town.
WO1 Simpfendorfer was invited by the Cootamundra RSL to speak at the main service on Thursday, before he travels to Stockinbingal in the afternoon to represent the defence forces.
"It's not the first time I've been back for Anzac Day, but the first time I've come back as a principal speaker and the main guest," he said.
"It's a huge honour and privilege.
"There's actually a parade through the town to the cenotaph itself where everyone forms up, they conduct the activity there, then back to the RSL.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting people from the past and also people, hopefully, for the future".
WO1 Simpfendorfer's role in the army has morphed over the years, as have his roles in the Anzac Day commemorations.
"As a recruit and a young soldier, of course you get told where to be, what to do," he said.
"Generally you're participating ... in the actual ceremony, so you'll have a role, you'll be on the parade, you'll be on the Catafalque party.
"Then as you move up higher of course, you then get more involved in organisations of Anzac Day, liaising with the actual returned services league themselves".
Like many current servicemen and veterans across the country, WO1 Simpfendorfer will use the day to reflect on those who have come before him.
"It is quite moving when the Last Post plays as the sun's rising," he said.
"It is something that's not tangible. It can only be felt when you're in the location.
"I'll probably have to, for want of a better word, choke back some of my own emotions, some of my own experiences along my journey through the defence as well, and you know, friends I've lost on the way through my journey".
