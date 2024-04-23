Age won't weary Bert as he readies himself for another Anzac Day march

Drums were beating and the bugle sounded as defence personnel rehearsed ahead of Anzac Day commemorations on Thursday.
Army Warrant Officer Class Two Ben Fixter led the rehearsals at the Victory Memorial Gardens, which turned the heads of the passing public and emphasised the symbolism behind the Catafalque party.
"A Catafalque historically is a raised stand on which a coffin was placed, so that those who were wishing to pay their respects to that fallen member, or fallen person, could file past the catafalque" WO2 Fixter said.
"In our modern ceremonies, the Catafalque party is a vigil, that is pretty much the same purpose, but it's just guarding the cenotaph or the vigil."
"We've got one Navy member and one Air Force member as part of our tri-service Catafalque party.
"I've been rehearsing the Catafalque party for the last two weeks.
"For the serving members of today, it's an even bigger honour, because they're paying their respects in the ultimate way."
For Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president Rod Cooper, organising the Anzac Day services has taken months of preparation.
"We start our planning exercises in November the year before," Mr Cooper said.
"We have numerous meetings and it's then a matter of coordinating with the garrisons here, like Kapooka and at the RAAF Base.
"It really is a great occasion, because what it enables us to do is present a commemoration that allows our community to say thank you to all the veterans marching.
"So when the community lines the streets and they clap and cheer and they wave the flag, it is an amazing feeling for everybody in that march, because they really do feel very appreciated for their sacrifice and service."
Among those in attendance will be World War Two veteran, and centenarian, Herbert Adams, who has been to every Anzac Day march since he moved to Wagga in 1965.
"The last two years I've been the only one to actually march, the other old fellows have been in jeeps or buggies," Mr Adams said.
"So I'm hoping to make the distance."
Seeing the Catafalque party rehearse stirred up emotions for Mr Adams as he reflected on his service and those he served with many years ago.
"It's usually just remembering the people I knew during the war that got killed," he said.
"I particularly remember three of my best friends. They all got killed in bomber command while I was over there in England".
A dawn service will be held at the Victory Memorial Gardens Cenotaph from 5am on Thursday, before an Anzac Day gunfire breakfast starts at 7am at the Wagga RSL Club.
Participants will assemble for the Anzac Day parade from 9.30am, followed by the traditional march down Baylis Street and commemorative service at the memorial gardens.
A sunset service will also be held at the RSL from 5.30pm.
