Lest we forget: Anzac Day 2024 services across the Riverina

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, at various times and places, communities across the Riverina will pause to remember all those who have suffered and died in war.
5.30am - Dawn Service (Conducted by Legacy) at the Wagga Cenotaph
6am - War Cemetery Service at the Wagga War Cemetery (Kooringal Road)
7am - Gunfire breakfast at Wagga RSL Club
9.30am - Assemble at corner of Baylis and Morgan streets ahead of march.
10am - Main march begins, followed by commemorative service in the Victory Memorial Gardens
12.30pm - Anzac Day lunch at the Wagga RSL Club
5.30pm - Sunset service at the Wagga RSL Club
9.15am - Short service at Grahamstown monument followed by pilgrimage to Adelong Cemetery
10am - Anzac march from S&C Club to the memorial
11am - Combined service and wreath laying
5.30am - Dawn Service at Monument Hill
9am - Anzac Day march commences at Macauley Street, proceeding down Dean Street and finishing in Elizabeth Street
10am - Service at Monument Hill
6am - Dawn Service at the RSL Club Rooms, Deakin Street, Beckom
10.45am - Assemble and march from Ardlethan Post Office, Yithan Street, to cenotaph, Memorial Hall, Ariah Street
11am - Service begins at cenotaph
12noon - Community lunch at Ardlethan Memorial Hall, Ariah Street
10.45am - Assemble for march at Bowling Club, Coolamon Street. March to cenotaph.
11am - Service at cenotaph. Afterwards lunch will be served at the Bowling Club.
3.00pm - Assemble for march at Barellan War Memorial Club. March to Cenotaph for service, followed by afternoon tea at Barellan War Memorial Club.
10.30am - Assemble and march along Queen Street to Soldiers' Memorial Park
11am - Service at Soldiers' Memorial Park
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph in Memorial Park, followed by breakfast at the Batlow Men's Shed
10.30am - Anzac march from Pioneer Street to Memorial Park
10.45am - Main service held at Batlow Cenotaph at Memorial Park
6.15am - Dawn Service at Bethungra Memorial Park, Olympic Highway. Please arrive at 6am. Wreath-laying ceremony.
9.15am - Ceremony conducted at the Brocklesby War Memorial. Morning tea provided in the hall after the service
12 noon - Service at Burrumbuttock Public Hall
6am - March begins at the Wade Street park entrance and makes its way to the cenotaph behind the memorial hall. Service to follow.
5.45am - Dawn service at John McInnes Square
8am - Service at Memorial Hall, Sturt Highway. Breakfast afterwards.
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Cowabbie Street.
10.45am - Assemble outside RSL Memorial Museum, Loughnan Street and march to cenotaph.
11am - Main service
6am - Assemble at cenotaph for Dawn Service
6.30am - Gunfire breakfast at Corowa RSL Club
10.30am - Assemble outside Commonwealth Bank for march to the cenotaph
11am - Anzac Service
6am - Dawn service at cenotaph in Albert Park.
10.15am - Assemble for march in front of Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens' Memorial Club.
10.30am - Ceremonial march beginning at the front of the Cootamundra Ex-Servicemen's and Citizens' Memorial Club.
10.45am - Commemoration service at the cenotaph, Albert Park.
9:50am - Marchers gather at the Culcairn Bus Terminal
10.30am - March to Balfour Street Memorial
10.45am - Meet at the post office to walk to the cenotaph
11am - Anzac Day service at the cenotaph
5.45am - Ceremony begins at front gate RAAF Base Wagga, Sturt Highway. Please be in position by 5.45am.
6am - Dawn Service, Memorial Gate in front of Bowling Club, Waterview Street.
9.30am - Assemble for march on corner of Ford and Waterview streets.
10am - March proceeds to Memorial Gate.
10.30am - Main service.
5.30pm - Retreat service at the flag pole inside the Memorial Gate.
3pm - March begins at the Public Hall and makes its way to the cenotaph.
5.35am - Dawn service commences at Memorial Park, Banna Avenue
10.00am - Marchers assemble for a 10.30 march from Griffith RSL Sub-Branch
11am - Main service at the Memorial Park
6am - Dawn Service at ANZAC Grove
10.15am - Assemble outside Lott's Family Hotel, Sheridan Street.
10.30am - March will be led by the 7th Light Horse Troop followed by the Vintage Car Club vehicles carrying RSL members. Proceed east along Sheridan Street to cenotaph.
11am - Wreath-laying ceremony. On completion, the parade will return west along Sheridan Street, dismissing adjacent to Lott's Family Hotel.
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Newson Park, corner Station and Albury streets, Harden.
10.30am - Assemble in front of Mechanics' Institute, Neill Street, Harden.
10.45am - March to cenotaph.
11am - Main service. If inclement weather, service to be held in Mechanics' Institute.
5.45am - Dawn service at Memorial Park
10.30am - March begins from Hillston Ex-Servicemen's Club to Memorial Park
10.15am - Assemble for march at Humula Citizens' Sports Club.
10.30am - March to Humula Community Hall. Service to follow outside hall, followed by morning tea.
6am - Dawn service at the cenotaph on Lachlan Street, followed by pilgrimage to the cemetery for wreath laying and then breakfast at the Hay Services Club (small cost).
10.30am - Parade commences along Lachlan, Moppett and Pine streets. A break in the parade to allow tributes to be laid at the Boer War Memorial, then then parade moves off to the Hay War Memorial High School for the main service.
10am - Marchers gather at Ivor Street between Sladen and Lyne Streets
10.30am - March to Henty Memorial Park
11am - Service and wreath laying at the Cenotaph
5.45am - Dawn service at Cenotaph Ten Mile Creek Gardens
10.30am - Gather on corner of Bowler and Albury Street
10.45am - March through Albury Street
11am - Ceremony at Cenotaph Ten Mile Creek Gardens
6am - Dawn Service
11.45am - Assemble at corner of Larmer and Victoria Streets for march
12 noon - Main march, followed by service at Howlong Cenotaph at Lowe Square
6am - Dawn service at Jerilderie cenotaph, followed by a light breakfast provided by the RSL in the Ian Gilbert Room of the Civic Hall (free of charge)
9.45am - Meet near the RSL Park/pharmacy to walk to the cenotaph
10am - Anzac Day service at cenotaph. Followed by morning tea in the Ian Gilbert Room of the Civic Hall, provided by the Jerilderie Red Cross
12pm - Jerilderie Anzac Day luncheon for veterans, their families and interested members of the public. Bookings essential.
5.45am - Dawn service at memorial park followed by gunfire breakfast at the fire station
10.30am - Service at Memorial Park, corner Dight and Urana Street. Followed by morning tea at School of Arts
5.40am - Dawn service at the cenotaph on Broadway. Gunfire Breakfast follows at Junee Ex-Services Memorial Club.
10.15am - Those wishing to march should gather by on the Peel Street side of Memorial Park by 10.15am
10.40am - March finishes at cenotaph on Broadway and will be followed by the memorial service.
3pm - Service and wreath-laying at Junee Reefs-Ivor Hall, Junee Reefs Road, conducted by Junee RSL Sub-Branch. Afternoon tea afterwards.
6am - March from Wate Hotel to cenotaph
6.10am - Dawn service
10.00am - Main service and march (form up at the courthouse for main march to the cenotaph)
9am - Commemoration service at Lockhart Lawn Cemetery
10.15am - Congregate for march outside the Commercial Hotel
10.30am - March to the Cenotaph in Hebden Street
10.45am - Commemoration & wreath laying service at cenotaph before returning to the Lockhart ex-servicemen's club.
9am - Service at cenotaph on Ariah Street, followed by morning tea
6.00am - Dawn Service at Memorial Park followed by breakfast at the ex-servicemen's club
9am - Service at war graves, Narrandera Cemetery
10.30am - Anzac Day march commences
11.00am - Service at memorial gardens
9am - Service at Memorial Hall, Ryan Street, followed by morning tea
7.45am - March begins at Alan James Park and heads to the memorial hall.
8.15am - Anzac Day service from the War Memorial Hall
3pm - Commemoration service at Memorial Site, King George V Park
3pm - March followed by commemorative service in the Tallimba Park. Afternoon tea will be available after the service.
10.30am - Assemble for march from Tarcutta Rural Supplies to Memorial Hall
11am - Service at Memorial Hall, Sydney Street
6am - Dawn Service at cenotaph, Callaghan Park, Loftus Street
10.30am - Assemble at police station for march to the cenotaph
11am - Service at cenotaph, Callaghan Park
6am - Dawn Service at Soldier Memorial, Urana Street
10.30am - Service at the Cenotaph in Urana Street
6am - Dawn service at RSL Park on Ungarie Street
9am - service at Ungarie Cemetery
11am - March and service at Memorial Park (of inclement weather, march to Memorial Hall). Light lunch to follow.
6pm - Retreat at cenotaph
9am - Service at Wirraway Park rest area, Morgan Street
6am - Dawn service at the Bicentennial Park
10am - Assemble at corner of Short Street and Railway Street
10.30am - March down Commercial Street
10.45am - Service and wreath laying in Bicentennial Park
6am - Dawn service at Services and Citizens' Club cenotaph
10.15am - Assemble for march on corner of Church and Main streets
10.30am - March to cenotaph at Services and Citizens' Club
11am - Main service with wreath laying ceremony
3pm - Service at Memorial at Whitton Park, followed by gathering in Community Hall
8.45am - March and wreath-laying ceremony at cenotaph at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Neeld Street
12noon - Service at the Yanco Town Hall
11am - Service at cenotaph in Stanley Galvin Memorial Park
5.45am - Dawn Service at Memorial Town Hall, followed by visits to the old cemetery and breakfast at the Services Club
10.40am- Assemble and march from Town Hall
11am - Main service at Anderson Park
