Sacrifice only few truly understand: 100yo Wagga veteran honours those lost

World War II veteran Alan McClure, who will mark his 101st birthday in August, was among the Wagga Men's Shed members who commemorated those lost to conflict at a pre-Anzac Day service on Wednesday.
The men's shed held a short morning service for members, many who are veterans, to commemorate Anzac Day.
Member Geoff Marks said the shed hosted the short service every year for their veterans who may not be able to attend Anzac Day services.
"Some of our our blokes can't do the march, so it's for them," he said.
Wagga Men's Shed president Tony Mason said the short service the day before Anzac Day was a shed tradition.
"We just have a short service and a little talk because we're closed on Anzac Day and there are quite a few veterans here," he said.
"We do it the day before - it's a shed thing."
Among the shed's veterans is Mr McClure, who is also a former cartoonist for The Sydney Morning Herald.
The 100-year-old served in World War II from 1942 to 1945 as an anti aircraft gunner.
For Mr McClure, Anzac Day represents a sacrifice only war veterans and their loved ones understand in full.
"I'm sad to see these wars don't solve anything and they're shaping up again for World War III," he said.
"We don't come along to glorify war, you come along to commemorate the blokes who didn't survive the wars.
"It's just sad people have to lose their lives or get badly injured."
As he heads towards 101, Mr McClure said he believed his secret for a long life was that it simply comes down to luck.
"Like most young men I did the wrong things, I drank and I smoked," he said.
"It just so happens to be that I'm still here, mind you, medical things have improved and I probably wouldn't be here if I didn't have a few surgeries."
Mr McClure said while he's lived a long life, it didn't necessarily represent a good life because he has faced many challenges.
It's those challenges only his fellow veterans can relate to, which is why their coming together through the shed is so important to each of them.
