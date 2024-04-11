New Zealand international arrives at Barellan ready to develop his game

A DESIRE to force his way into the New Zealand starting side has seen Talor Scott unveiled as Barellan's latest recruit.
Scott will make his Farrer League debut when he runs out for the Two Blues against East Wagga-Kooringal at Barellan Sportsground on Saturday.
It will be a baptism of fire for the talented cricketer, who caught the Australian rules bug recently and is looking to further develop his game.
With one season under his belt in New Zealand, Scott put some feelers out and in the space of a fortnight found himself in Australia and at Barellan.
The 27-year-old is part of the New Zealand squad that will take part in the Pacific Cup in Australia in November and thought the best way to improve his game was to head across the ditch.
"That was a big reason to come over here and try to learn so much," Scott said.
"Especially being so raw with it all and only playing six months, we don't play any AFL through our winter. It's all just union and league.
"So the big push was to give myself the best chance for a starting spot in the New Zealand squad in November, I may as well learn as much as I can and get overseas.
"I reached out to a contact of mine in Albury and he put me onto (Brendan Roberson) and Robbo put me on to Greeny."
After some brief discussions with Barellan, Scott, a former under 19 New Zealand international cricketer, thought playing under Two Blues coach Peter Green was the best place for him.
"With Greeny and that at Barellan, it seemed very fitting, especially with his development focus and how he's coached a lot of young players coming through," he said.
"That's the biggest reason, I thought the stars are aligning especially with Barellan trying to grow their club with a lot of youth coming through with a rebuild, I thought that's the best place to be.
"It all happened within about a week and I got over here in the space of two."
Ironically, Scott is no stranger to the Riverina. He lived in Wagga a couple of years ago with his ex-partner and played cricket for New City in the Cricket Albury-Wodonga competition.
While being surrounded by the sport during his time here, it wasn't until his return to New Zealand that he decided to try Australian rules.
He linked up with the Christchurch Bulldogs and went from there.
Scott is still finding his feet but is happy to play wherever he can help Barellan most.
"I've been playing my footy on the wing and half-back in New Zealand but it's definitely one of those things that now I'm over here, whatever is the best mould for the team and however I can help the team the most," he said.
"The best thing about it is to learn what type of player I am while I'm over here as well.
"Wherever they see best fits me, I'll definitely embrace and try to learn and develop as much as I can there and be the best that can help Barellan moving forward."
While still adjusting to living in Griffith and playing football at Barellan, Scott is up for the adventure.
"It's more than just footy and it's something I've noticed since coming over here, so many people love the game but they also love the rural life as well," he said.
"I've been a city boy pretty much most of my life, it's a good change up, it's a really good change up, going into these smaller towns and communities and how welcoming they are all, which is awesome as well.
"I'm definitely embracing it, it's good fun."
Green is happy to have Scott at Barellan and is looking forward to developing the former star wicketkeeper's game.
"He's very fit. I didn't quite know what to expect but he'll come straight into our senior side, I've got no issue with that," Green said.
"He runs hard, he's very quick. He's got a pretty handy kick on him for someone who hasn't been playing the game long. He's got good skills, he moves really well so he's going to fit into our system and style of play."
