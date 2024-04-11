The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

New Zealand international arrives at Barellan ready to develop his game

MM
By Matt Malone
April 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former New Zealand under 19 international cricketer Talor Scott is the latest signing at Farrer League club Barellan. Picture by James Wiltshire
Former New Zealand under 19 international cricketer Talor Scott is the latest signing at Farrer League club Barellan. Picture by James Wiltshire

A DESIRE to force his way into the New Zealand starting side has seen Talor Scott unveiled as Barellan's latest recruit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.