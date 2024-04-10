The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Green concedes Barellan need to 'get to work' to improve competitiveness

MM
By Matt Malone
April 10 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan ruck Jack White looks for options up field against Charles Sturt University last Saturday. Picture by Pigs and Sows 2024 Photos
Barellan ruck Jack White looks for options up field against Charles Sturt University last Saturday. Picture by Pigs and Sows 2024 Photos

BARELLAN coach Peter Green has declared the Two Blues need to 'get to work' to show the Farrer League they can be competitive this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.