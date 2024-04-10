Green concedes Barellan need to 'get to work' to improve competitiveness

BARELLAN coach Peter Green has declared the Two Blues need to 'get to work' to show the Farrer League they can be competitive this season.
Barellan went goalless at home in their round one loss to Charles Sturt University last Saturday, taking until the final quarter to kick two behinds in extremely wet conditions.
The tasks don't get an easier for Barellan as they prepare to host East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday, followed by a trip to Victoria Park to take on reigning premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek.
"We're certainly going to know where we're at," Green said.
"It's good, you've got to play against the best and benchmark yourself against the competition and then get to work. It's as simple as that.
"Good teams train, bad teams meet.
"We've got to get down and dirty and pull our sleeves up and get to work."
Barellan had nine debutants in round one, something that Green pointed at to show were the club's list is at.
"That's where we are in terms of the development of the players," he explained.
"I was very happy with the way they responded in the second half. They showed that they can compete and contest.
"We've just got some areas through our structure and the way we connect and move the ball that we need to improve on.
"I always knew that it takes time. It's a whole new game style I'm teaching them and they've got to have belief in that system and right now we're breaking bad habits and reforming new habits and with the way people are, it takes time, it's as simple as that."
While disappointed with the scoreboard, Green said there were 'no excuses' for their round one showing.
"We just didn't compete in that first half. It was like the rain came down and we just wanted to put the umbrellas up," he said.
"You've got to be able to contest no matter what the conditions and we just struggled to do that in that first half. We didn't play to the structure of what we've been training.
"It was just like the rain came down and they automatically when back into their old habits.
"So our system and structure completely fell away and that allowed CSU to set up really well around the stoppages and have clear runs because we lacked accountability and you're going to get your pants pulled down when that happens.
"We were looking at nine goals to zip at half-time and it really could have been 30 goals to zip."
Green did give his team credit for their second half. After being down by 61 points at half-time, it was 2.7 to 0.2 after the main break.
"I just spoke about our structures and how we needed to set up to put the game at a 50-50 again," he said.
"Even though we didn't score (a goal) in the second half, I was pleased with the fact that we actually got our accountability and got back into the contest by doing that, by making it a 50-50 we were able to shut down their run and if we had of converted those two set shots, it would have been an even game in the second half and that was the message at half-time.
"We lacked a lot of drive in the midfield as well and hence we weren't getting inside 50s and giving our forwards a chance to kick goals. There's a number of reasons for that. With big Jack White being the dominating ruckman that he was through the taps, we didn't adjust too well to that.
"So we're working on that this week on how we want to set up our centre bounces and around the ground stoppages so we've just got more awareness about how we want to move the ball and work for each other in those moments, which is very important in getting the drive we need to get the ball up to our forwards so we can kick goals."
