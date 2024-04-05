Barellan sign three Melbourne footballers on eve of Farrer League season

BARELLAN have landed a recruitment coup of the eve of the Farrer League season opening with the signing of three Melbourne footballers.
The Two Blues will welcome 6'7 man mountain Jack White, forward Tom Gee and utility Sam Razums for the upcoming season.
White and Gee will come in for Saturday's round one clash against Charles Sturt University at Barellan Sportsground, while Razums is not available until round three.
All three will bring size and youth to Barellan's team and Two Blues coach Peter Green is excited to have them on board.
"It's perfect. It's really going to help in terms of what we're doing out there and what we're building, in relation to the development of the young talent that we've got," Green said.
"It will keep us competitive and moving towards where we want to get to and that's playing finals footy.
"Jack and Tom will play on Saturday. They're still developing but they're going to be pretty handy players up here."
The announcement of the trio's signing comes a day after it was revealed that social media sensation Tom 'Prime Train' Baulch will play a one-off game for Barellan in May.
White and Razums arrive at Barellan from Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) club Old Carey, where they spent most of last season in the under 19s division two men's competition.
Gee comes from Eastern Football League club North Ringwood.
"Tom plays high level basketball in Melbourne as well so he's super fit," Green explained.
"He played basketball with my son, that's how I know him, and he played footy against him so I've known him for a good while. I've seen him all through his junior development and as he's transitioned into senior football.
"He's going to be a very, very handy addition for us either down back or up forward, wherever the need arises for him.
"Jack's still a developing player but what he is going to do is give us first use of the footy in the stoppages and the centre bounces, which then allows your boys to get to work.
"And that's pretty much my main focus with Jack, everything else will be a bonus with him as I teach and develop him."
The arrival of White will free up Barellan captain Riley Irvin, with Green keen to use the Two Blues skipper as a ruck rover.
Then Gee and Razums will be used at either end of the ground pending the need but both are capable forwards.
The trio are timely additions for Barellan, who had predominantly added youth over the off-season after losing their six experienced Canberra-based footballers.
"It's good for the club," Green explained of the latest signings.
"I was concerned with losing the Canberra connection. I really thought we would keep at least two of them.
"With our game style, once the playing group have fully bought into it and they've got the trust in each other, it's going to hold us in really good stead.
"We're going to play a really exciting brand of footy that's going to challenge sides."
Green has made no secret of his plan to overhaul the way Barellan play and he acknowledged it may take some time.
"Our run off our backline is going to be our key," Green said.
"Matt Irvin and Mitch Irvin with Brad Radovanovic, they're very strong runners. And that's going to be a big part of how we play, then being able to hold the ball in our forward line.
"So it's a little bit different to how they've usually played up here with the structure, it's just about teaching and them understanding and improving their footy IQ so they get the benefit individually of being better players and that helps the team overall in terms of how they work together and work for each other.
"That's really want I'm trying to implement with them here and they've really embraced it. I can't question their effort at all or their willingness to be coached, they're a very coachable group, it's just going to take a little bit of time but that's ok, I'm up for that."
