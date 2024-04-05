The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Barellan sign three Melbourne footballers on eve of Farrer League season

MM
By Matt Malone
April 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barellan coach Peter Green (middle) with new signings Jack White (left) and Sam Razums. Picture supplied
Barellan coach Peter Green (middle) with new signings Jack White (left) and Sam Razums. Picture supplied

BARELLAN have landed a recruitment coup of the eve of the Farrer League season opening with the signing of three Melbourne footballers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.