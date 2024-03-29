The Daily Advertiser
Saints part company with Roberson on eve of Hume League season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
March 29 2024 - 5:11pm
Brendan Roberson has departed Brock-Burrum less than four months after being appointed coach of the club at the start of December.
BROCKLESBY-BURRUMBUTTOCK and coach Brendan Roberson have 'mutually' parted company a fortnight from the start of the Hume league season.

