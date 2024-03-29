Saints part company with Roberson on eve of Hume League season

BROCKLESBY-BURRUMBUTTOCK and coach Brendan Roberson have 'mutually' parted company a fortnight from the start of the Hume league season.
In a bombshell decision, Saints officials came to the conclusion that it would be in the best interests of the club if Roberson stood down immediately after the two parties held discussions on Wednesday night.
President John Heagney said Darcy I'Anson had been appointed the Saints' new coach.
"Unfortunately appointing Brendan as our senior coach hasn't worked out and we are pleased to announce Darcy as our new coach going forward," Heagney said.
"Darcy is multiple premiership player, best and fairest winner and was skipper last year.
"So we are pretty excited to get behind Darcy and support him the best we can.
"We will name some other coaches to support him before the start of the season.
"Darcy was keen to put his hand up and reached his 200-match milestone last year and is a popular figure amongst the playing group.
"We thank Brendan for his help and commitment over the pre-season and wish him all the best for the future."
Roberson was the last coach appointed during the Hume league off-season after accepting the job in early December and replacing Peter Cook.
He steps down less than four months later and is the second coach to be replaced in district league coaching circles after Barnawartha also recently split with coach Kade Butters.
"Yes, the club and I have parted company," Roberson confirmed on Thursday morning.
"There is no resentment or negativity between the two parties and it was mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of the club if I stepped down before the commencement of the season.
"When there is a job that requires time and finances, you always have to have an exit plan in place in case things don't work out.
"To be honest I had zero intention or expectations to be coaching this year until Saints president John Heagney rang me in late November.
"I didn't want to quit but I wrote in my diary that if I hadn't won the respect of the playing group and the buy-in from the players by the start of the season that it would be time to reassess my position.
"I wasn't getting those vibes at all.
"The chemistry between the leadership group and myself... it just isn't there.
"Blind Freddy could see that.
"The players weren't arriving at training excited and looking forward to seeing me... which I don't take personally.
"So for me to go on it would have been like torture for everyone involved.
"I'm an optimistic person and if you lived in a house where the local tip was on the western side of your house but you had ocean views on the eastern side of your house.
"You are not going to spend time sitting on the back porch looking at the western side are you?
"You are going to sit on the eastern side and look at the view, even though you may still get the smell of the tip wafting through.
"So with Easter this weekend and the season a fortnight away from commencing, it was an opportune time to meet with club officials and discuss where both parties were at.
"The most important thing for me was to make the right decision for the playing group and as tough a decision as it was, I know it's the right thing to do to part company now."
Since 2010 the Saints have emerged as a league powerhouse, contesting the past 12 finals series' and winning four flags during a golden era for the club.
A lot of the Saints' success has been attributed to some savvy coaching appointments with a strong connection to former Lavington players.
Former Lavington champions Darryn McKimmie (2013) and Kade Stevens (2016-18) enjoyed great success at the helm of the Saints and are both premiership coaches.
Luke Schilg also led his home club to a flag in 2015 with Luke Brauer and Jarrod Hillary also coaching the Saints after previously playing at Lavington Sports Ground.
Roberson also has a strong Lavington connection and was an assistant coach at the club in the mid-1990s.
"It's no secret that the club has enjoyed a lot of success for more than a decade," Roberson said.
"But I've noticed that success has taken a toll and there seems to be a lot of burnt out volunteers.
"There seems to be a lot less people available or willing to help and the volunteers who have been the backbone of the club are looking to take a step back and have a rest this year.
"We haven't had one social function since I've been at the club and the meet the coach function was basically a barbecue and a few beers at Xavier High School after training before we broke up for Christmas.
"It's nobody's fault.
"Both John Heagney and Taki Griparis have provided me with a lot of support since arriving at the club which I'm thankful for."
Despite only being at the club over the pre-season, Roberson raised plenty of eyebrows in local football circles for some of his coaching initiatives.
Roberson sent plenty of tongues wagging when he purchased a $3000 trampoline from his own finances to utilise at training to help players gain confidence of being airborne during matches.
He also enhanced his reputation as one of the more eccentric coaches after using wool bags for marking practice and purchasing an AI camera to film matches and training drills
Roberson was also spotted at several opposition clubs ovals during the pre-season with a measuring wheel to calculate the different dimensions of the various grounds.
"It's fair to say that the introduction of the trampoline and wool bales wasn't accepted by the playing group as well as I would have liked," he said.
"I feel like there was resistance to a lot of my ideas without actually giving them a go and then making a decision.
"I don't know if I've got any enemies but there seems to have been a picture painted of me before I arrived at the club and the players made up their mind before I even met them.
"I feel the pre-conceived picture of me that was painted is not who I am.
"So it wasn't easy for me to try and implement the standards I expected.
"Excuse the pun but the trampoline idea fell flat.
"I thought the wool bales would be a bit of fun and a good tool to help practice contested marks.
"But that wasn't well received either.
"I still enjoyed the challenge of coaching and pride myself in trying to be innovative.
"I feel my coaching journey has just started and the fire in my belly is back.
"What happened at Brock-Burrum could have happened to anyone who took the job on.
"If I had been able to recruit four or five players straight away, things would have calmed down and we probably wouldn't be having this conversation.
"I'm still glad I took the job on and there has been no falling out with anybody at the club."
Brock-Burrum host CDHBU for their season opener on April 13.
